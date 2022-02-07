Electric scooter with cruise control launched, will get long range on single charge with hi-tech features, read details

Before buying an Electric Scooter, read here the complete details of this electric scooter with hi-tech features and long range, which has been launched by Amo Mobility.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric two wheelers in the country, all automakers have started launching their e-scooters, in which a new name has been added to the new electric scooter Jaunty Plus of electric vehicle maker Amo Mobility, which the company has launched. It has been launched in the domestic market on 7 February.

The company has claimed a long range of this scooter with an attractive design, with which hi-tech features have also been added. Talking about the battery and motor of this scooter, the company has given a 60V, 40 Ah capacity Lithium Ion battery pack with 249 W brushless DC motor.

Keeping in view the convenience of the users, the company has installed this battery pack in both fixed and portable form. Regarding the charging of the battery, the company claims that it gets fully charged in four hours on charging with a normal charger. On this battery pack, the company is also offering a 1-year warranty plan with some conditions.

Talking about the range and speed of this electric scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 75 to 120 km, with which it gets a top speed of 25 km per hour.

In the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given. Along with this, telescopic suspension at the front and shocker system based on spring loaded gas technology has been installed in the rear for better ride on the roads.

Talking about the features, the company has also given hi-tech features with the latest technology in it, in which features like cruise control, electronically assisted braking system and anti-theft alarm, USB charging point, central locking, engine kill switch have been given.

Keeping in mind the youth, the company has introduced this electric scooter with five color schemes which include Blue Black, Red Black, Gray Black, White Black, and Yellow Black color scheme.

Once launched in the market, this scooter is expected to compete directly with Ola Electric’s Ola S1, Ather 450 and Simple Energy’s Simple One electric scooters which come with almost the same price and range.