Electric scooter with hi-tech features will give a long range in a single charge, the company claims, it costs only 14 paise per kilometer to run

Electric scooter with hi-tech features will give a long range in a single charge, the company claims, it costs only 14 paise per kilometer to run
Electric scooter with hi-tech features will give a long range in a single charge, the company claims, it costs only 14 paise per kilometer to run

Electric scooter with hi-tech features will give a long range in a single charge, the company claims, it costs only 14 paise per kilometer to run

Electric scooter with hi-tech features will give a long range in a single charge, the company claims, it costs only 14 paise per kilometer to run

If you are planning to buy Electric Scooter, then know here the complete details from the price of Snow Plus electric scooter to the features.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric scooters and bikes in the country, automakers have started launching their electric vehicles.

A new name has been added to this by Crayon Motors who have introduced their electric scooter Crayon Snow Plus in the domestic market of India.

According to the company, this scooter has been made low-speed with an attractive design so that it can achieve long range. Comes.

Talking about the battery and power of Snow Plus Electric Scooter, the company has given a 48/60 V, VRLA Lithium Ion battery pack with 250 Watt power motor. One year warranty is also being given by the company on the battery of this electric scooter with certain conditions.

Talking about its range and speed, the company claims that this electric scooter, once fully charged, gives a range of 70 to 130 km, with which it gets a top speed of 25 km per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has installed disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel along with E ABS system which is based on regenerative energy.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has also made it a long range with hi-tech features, which include geo tagging, stylish round shape LED lights, digital speedometer, central locking, alloy wheels, tubeless tires and mobile charging point, anti-theft technology, Features like GPS and bigger boot space have been given.

The company has launched this scooter with an attractive color scheme which includes Super White, Classic Grey, Sunshine Yellow and Fairy Red colours.

Talking about its price, the company has introduced this scooter with an initial price of Rs 64,000. To reach more and more customers, the company has established its dealerships in many states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Bihar.


