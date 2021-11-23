electric scooters already exist in comparison to Darwin read all prices features and specifications

Electric mobility is growing rapidly in the country. The biggest reason for this is the rising price of petrol and the subsidy from the government on electric vehicles. In such a situation, people who were driving petrol two-wheelers for years. They are now switching to electric two-wheelers. In such a situation, many companies have launched budget electric scooters according to the needs of the people. In which recently Darwin has launched electric scooter in three variants. Those are Darwin D-5, D-7 and D-14. In such a situation, the already existing electric scooter will compete with these three electric scooters. Let us know which companies are going to compete with Darwin’s electric scooter.

Price and Features of Darwin Electric Scooter – Giving information during the launch, Darwin Platform Group of Companies said that these scooters have been designed according to the budget of the people. According to the ex-showroom, the starting price of these electric vehicles has been kept at Rs 68,000. 68,000 for the D-5 variant, Rs 73000 for the D7 and Rs 77,000 for the D14. The company claims that these electric scooters give a range of 70 to 120 km on a single charge. Features like muscular design, keyless entry, regenerative braking, speed control gear, battery swapping, large LED display, high-quality suspension, USB mobile charger port, hazard switch have been given in these e-scooters.

PURE Electric Scooter – The scooter is powered by a portable 60V 2.5kWh battery pack, which takes four hours to charge. It is capable of covering a distance of about 90-120 km on a single full charge. Also, this scooter can run at a maximum speed of 60 kmph. Talking about the price of this electric scooter, you can buy it by paying Rs 79,999.

Suzuki Avenis Scooter – Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched its first electric scooter in India named Avenis Scooter on 18th November. Talking about its price, it is available at Rs 86,700 (ex-showroom). Some of the highlights of the scooter include its Suzuki Ride Connect with big and bold turn-by-turn navigation system. It also gets body-mounted LED headlamps and LED tail lamps which give the scooter a decent styling. It is a regular ICE powered two-wheeler that sports a sporty look with a 125cc engine with FI technology and a light weight of 106kg. The company claims that this electric scooter gives a range of 100 to 150 km in a single charge.

Corbett e-scooter – Boom Motors’ e-scooters Corbett e-scooter was launched in India on 12th November. The Corbett EV is available for Rs 89,999. In this, you are given a 2.3 kWh battery, which can give a range of 200 km on a single charge. There is also an option to double the power of the battery to 4.6 kWh. It takes four to five hours to charge the battery. The top speed of this scooter is 75 kmph. Along with this, this electric scooter is capable of lifting a load of up to 200 kg.