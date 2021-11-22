Electric Scooters from Suzuki, Darwin, Boom launched in November, know who gives how much range in a single charge?

So far in November 2021, many companies have launched electric scooters giving new features and more range, which can come in your budget. Let us know about these scooters which can be better for you according to price, battery and range.

Considering the demand for electric scooters in India, companies ranging from two-wheelers to other companies are launching electric scooters one after the other. This is the reason that in November 2021 so far many companies have launched electric scooters giving new features and more range, which can come in your budget. These scooters include e-scooters from Suzuki, Darwin, Boom and One Moto Global. Let us know about these scooters which can be better for you according to price, battery and range.

Suzuki Avenis Scooter

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched its first electric scooter in India named Avenis Scooter on 18th November. Talking about its price, it is available at Rs 86,700 (ex-showroom). Some of the highlights of the scooter include its Suzuki Ride Connect with big and bold turn-by-turn navigation system. It also gets body-mounted LED headlamps and LED tail lamps which give the scooter a decent styling. It is a regular ICE powered two-wheeler that sports a sporty look with a 125cc engine with FI technology and a light weight of 106kg. The company claims that this electric scooter gives a range of 100 to 150 km in a single charge.

Corbett e-scooter

Boom Motors’ e-scooters Corbett e-scooter was launched in India on 12th November. The Corbett EV is available for Rs 89,999. In this, you are given a 2.3 kWh battery, which can give a range of 200 km on a single charge. There is also an option to double the power of the battery to 4.6 kWh. It takes four to five hours to charge the battery. The top speed of this scooter is 75 kmph. Along with this, this electric scooter is capable of lifting a load of up to 200 kg.

One Moto Global

EV maker One Moto Global had launched two e-scooters Byka and The Commuta in India on 18 November. The Byka electric scooter, priced at Rs 1.85 lakh, gives a range of 150 kms at a speed of 85 kmph. It comes with a 48-Ah lithium-ion battery pack, which takes four to five hours to charge. Talking about the Commuta electric scooter, it is available at a price of Rs 120,000. It offers a range of 75km. It gets a 4-Ah lithium-ion pack, which gets fully charged in four to five hours.

Darwin Electric Scooters

Darwin Platform Group of Companies launched three electric scooters on 21st November. The first electric scooter is Rs 68,000 for the D-5, Rs 73000 for the D7 and Rs 77,000 for the D14. The company claims that these electric scooters give a range of 70 to 120 km on a single charge. Features like muscular design, keyless entry, regenerative braking, speed control gear, battery swapping, large LED display, high-quality suspension, USB mobile charger port, hazard switch have been given in these e-scooters.