Electric scooters of this company give a range of 60 km in a single charge, this will be the price

Techo Electra company has launched many electric scooters in India. The price of these electric scooters starts from Rs.41,791. An electric scooter Emerge from the same company has been launched in India at an initial price of Rs 68,270. It is available only in 1 variant and 3 colours. 250 W power is generated from the motor of Techo Electra Emerge. Front disc and rear drum brakes come with a combined braking system for both the wheels.

Techo Electra Emerge

The electric scooter sports a curvy European design that comes with the use of chrome bezels for the headlamps, LED turn indicators and LED DRLs. The scooter is available with the option of three color shades Yellow, Red and Black. This electric comes with a 48V 28Ah Lithium-Ion battery. It takes around 4-5 hours for the battery to be fully charged. This electric scooter gives you 60km range in a single charge. It comes with a host of features like center locking system, LCD digital speedometer and mobile charging USB port.

Techo Electra Neo

This electric scooter gives a range of 55-60 km in a single charge. The total weight of this company is 51kg. Motor power comes with 250 W. In this you are given USB charging port, rear brake drum type. It takes around 5-7 hours for the battery pack to get fully charged. The Neo has been certified by ARAI and comes with a host of features like center locking system, digital speedometer, mobile charging USB port and large boot space. It can be bought in India for 41,791.

Techo Electra Raptor

The starting price of Techo Electra Raptor electric scooter in India is Rs 57,878. It is available in only 1 variant and 5 colours. Techo Electra Raptor generates 250 W power from its motor. It is powered by a 250 Watt BDLC motor that packs four 12V 32Ah lead-acid batteries. It takes around 5-7 hours for the battery pack to get fully charged. It gives a range of 90 to 100 km on a single charge. Its price in India is Rs 57,878.