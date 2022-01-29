Electric sports bike with strong styling and hi-tech features launched in India, will run 180 km in a single charge

If you want to buy an electric bike, then know here the complete details of that electric sports bike which is strong and stylish in terms of features, range.

Due to the rapidly increasing demand for electric scooters and vehicles in the country, this segment of electric vehicles is getting bigger. In view of the increasing trend of people towards electric vehicles, domestic and foreign companies including many companies have also started their electric two wheelers in India. have started launching.

In which a new name is associated with electric two wheeler maker Ignitron MotoCorp, which has introduced its third electric bike in India. Keeping in mind the youth, the company has introduced this bike with sporty design, long range and hi-tech features.

Ignitron has named this third electric sports bike as the Cyborg GT 120, which the company claims is a completely indigenous bike.

Talking about the battery and power of the bike, the company has given a lithium-ion battery pack of 4.68 kW capacity in this electric sports bike GT 120.

The company claims that this battery is provided with a 15 amp fast charger which provides better range in size, weight and any weather.

Regarding the range of the bike, the company claims that once fully charged, this bike gives a long range of 180 km with a top speed of 125 km per hour.

Keeping in mind the different styles of riding, the company has given three riding modes in this electric sports bike, in which the first is Eco Mode, the second is Normal Mode and the third is Sports Mode.

Another claim of the company regarding the speed of the bike is that this bike can achieve a top speed of 0 to 40 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. To give the feel of a petrol bike to this electric bike, the company has given the feature of multiple sounds in it.

Talking about the features, it has also been given hi-tech features along with reverse mode, parking assist, which includes app and bluetooth best many services, through which features like Geo Facing, Battery Status, USB Charging, Keyless Engine Start Stop and Digital Cluster are provided. went.

For better riding experience on rough roads, the company has given telescopic forks at the front and adjustable mono shock system at the rear.