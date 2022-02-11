Electric SUV travel up to 1000 km in 600 rupees Global NCAP has given 5 stars in safety rating

The ex-showroom price of the base variant of Nexon EV is Rs 14 lakh 29 thousand, while the price of its top variant is Rs 16 lakh 90 thousand. Tata Motors launched Nexon EV in the market in 5 variants.

Tata Nexon EV : Of course, there has been no increase in the price of petrol for the last three months, but it is not that petrol is very cheap. Petrol is still available in many cities of the country at the rate of Rs 95 to Rs 100 per liter. In such a situation, people have now started switching to electric cars as an alternative to petrol cars. The country’s select car makers Mahindra and Tata Motors launched their electric car last year. In which the Nexon EV of Tata Motors is being liked the most. Because traveling by this car costs less than Re 1 per km. Let us know about the TATA Nexon EV SUV.

Safety features in Tata Nexon EV – Tata Motors has provided two front airbags in the Nexon EV. ABS with EBD braking system has been given in this electric SUV. Along with this, corner stability control and strong body structure have been given in the SUV to take turns on sharp curves. Apart from this, the Nexon EV has an IP67 compliant battery motor for traveling on dusty roads or flooded roads. Let us tell you that the Tata Nexon EV has got 5 stars in the adult and child categories in the global NCAP car crash ratings.

Battery Capacity of Tata Nexon EV – Tata Motors’ Nexon EV packs a 30.2Kw lithium-ion battery. Which gives this SUV a range of 312 km in a single charge under normal conditions. This AUV can be run at a speed of 120 km per hour. On the other hand, the electric SUV can be charged up to 80 percent in 1 hour when charged with a 15 amp plug and the Nexon EV takes 7 to 8 hours to fully charge.

Price of Tata Nexon EV – The ex-showroom price of the base variant of Nexon EV is Rs 14 lakh 29 thousand, while the price of its top variant is Rs 16 lakh 90 thousand. Tata Motors launched Nexon EV in the market in 5 variants. This electric SUV is available in three color options Glacier White, Signature Tail Blue and Midnight Black.

Also read: MG ZS EV Facelift Electric SUV Unveiled, Know Features and Specifications

On the other hand, if we talk about the cost per km, then it costs 30.2 units of electricity to charge it fully. If the rate per unit of electricity is around Rs 6, then it costs around Rs 181 for a full charge once. At the same time, this SUV can be run up to 312 km certified by ARAI under normal conditions. In such a situation, it costs only around 58 paise per km, which is much cheaper than a petrol or diesel powered SUV.