Electric vehicle chargers installed at Albany County DOH



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has installed electric vehicle charging stations at the Albany County Department of Health and Mental Health complex. Two charging stations are for public use and a third will be used to charge county vehicles.

The stations were purchased and installed through a collaboration with the Affordable Housing Partnership with funding provided by New York State Energy Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) and National Grid.

Susan Cotner and County Exec McCoy with the new EV chargers (Albany County)

New EV charger (Albany County)

“Albany County continues to show its commitment to being a leader on addressing climate change thanks in part to our friends at NYSERDA and the Affordable Housing Partnership. We know that the transportation sector is the single largest contributor to our greenhouse gas emissions, and it also contributes to the poor air quality in many of our minority and lower-income neighborhoods, including the South End. This is why we need to invest in the infrastructure that makes switching to electric vehicles as convenient as possible for our residents,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

In October, McCoy announced a shared services purchasing agreement with Suffolk and Westchester Counties to save tax dollars on electric vehicles and unveiled a new request for proposals for a county fleet inventory and electrification plan.

McCoy also laid out plans for seven new dual-port public charging stations that will soon be installed throughout Albany County. The proposed locations are: