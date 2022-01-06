Electric vehicles booming this yea SMEV expects 10 lakh EV sales getting the highest subsidy here

FAME-2 subsidy was started by the central government to allow the growth of electric vehicles. In which subsidy is given on the purchase of electric vehicle at the rate of Rs 15,000 per kilowatt.

About one million fully electric vehicles are expected to be sold in India this year, which is equal to the total number of vehicles in this category sold in the last 15 years. This information was given by the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Thursday. SMEV said in a statement that the sales of electric two wheelers in the country in 2021 increased by two-fold to 2,33,971 vehicles. In 2020 this figure was 1,00,736 vehicles.

Sohinder Gill, Director General, SMEV, said, “The last few months have been very good for electric vehicles. Altogether one million electric two wheelers, three wheelers, electric cars and e-buses were sold in the last 15 years. The same number of EVs are expected to be sold in a year starting from January 2022.” Gill said that due to attractive prices, low cost and low maintenance costs, a large number of customers switch to two wheeler petrol vehicles. Turning to electric vehicles.

Inflation and increased price of petrol are the main reasons – Behind the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the country, trade experts believe that the maintenance of electric vehicles is much less than petrol-diesel vehicles. Along with this, electric vehicles can be used per km at a lower cost than petrol-diesel vehicles. Due to which the craze of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly among the people.

There are many facilities available in FAME II subsidy – FAME-2 subsidy was started by the central government to allow the growth of electric vehicles. In which subsidy is given on the purchase of electric vehicle at the rate of Rs 15,000 per kilowatt. Due to which people are finding electric vehicles much cheaper than petrol and diesel vehicles.

Maharashtra is getting a subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh Apart from the central government, state governments are also giving subsidy on electric vehicles. In which maximum subsidy is given by the Government of Maharashtra. If you buy Tata Nexon or Tigor EV in Maharashtra, then you can get subsidy up to Rs 2 lakh 50 thousand.

(Input with: Language/PTI)