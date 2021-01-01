Electronic vehicles in Maharashtra: Maharashtra News: Maharashtra government plans to give 2 per cent rebate in property tax for construction of electric charging station – Maharashtra government will give 2 per cent rebate in property tax for construction of electronic charging station.

To promote electric vehicles, the Maharashtra government has decided to waive property tax on the construction of their charging stations. The Urban Development Department has decided to give 2 to 5 per cent discount to the builders of charging stations.

According to the Urban Development Circular, a 2 per cent rebate in property tax will be available to build charging stations for own electric vehicles and to provide charging stations to other vehicle owners.



In addition, a 5 per cent rebate in property tax will be available for building a charging station for members of the Society premises. The central government has also waived the registration fee for electric vehicles to encourage the use of these vehicles.



There is currently a lack of charging stations

Anand Gupta, chairman of the Housing and Rera Committee of the Builders Association of India, said with the rising prices of diesel and petrol, people should now look for alternatives to electric vehicles. Currently, people are suffering due to lack of charging stations. After announcing property tax exemptions, people buying a new home will simultaneously build a charging station.

To take advantage of the discount, developers will give preference to charging stations in their new projects. This decision of the state government should be implemented in other states as well. This will increase sales of electric conductors as well as reduce pollution.

