Elementary student brings loaded gun to school in Newark



NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) — A New Jersey elementary student introduced a loaded handgun to school with him Monday, police stated.

It occurred at North Star Academy West Aspect Park Elementary School.

Newark Public Security Director Brian O’Hara stated police responded to the school on 18th Avenue simply after 10 a.m. on a name of a minor in possession of a loaded handgun.

Police safeguarded the handgun, and school directors notified the kid’s guardian.

No accidents have been reported.

The incident stays underneath investigation.

Extra info will likely be supplied because it turns into accessible.

