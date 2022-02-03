Elephant wanders into hotel lobby through the front door



No elephants are allowed.

A hotel manager in Zambia said he was surprised when he looked up from his desk and saw an elephant standing in the front lobby.

Apparently, the big animal entered the building in search of food.

Andy Hogg is the managing director of MFUE Lodge in Zambia. He spoke to the Southwest News Service (SWNS) about how a bull elephant had recently entered the main lobby through the front door and briefly explored the house.

According to Hogg, this is not the first time the lodge has had to deal with an elephant snooping around the premises.

Hedgehog balloons are enlarged to huge size after the development of rare conditions

“We are careful not to leave any fruit or food behind the counter when the elephants arrive,” he told SWNS. “During the wild mango season, we find elephants in the yard and at the reception several times a day. This is usually between late October and mid-December.”

Apparently, the elephant lodge is popular with visitors.

“Guests like it, as you can imagine, but we’re very careful to keep them well away from elephants and very safe,” Hogg said.

This particular elephant did not cause problems and left without incident.

Click here to sign up for our Lifestyle Newsletter

“He didn’t stay very long. He was walking down the path from the yard where he was eating wild mangoes before returning to the sails,” Hogg explained.

“I’ve seen it many times over the years, but it doesn’t make it any less special.”