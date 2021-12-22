Elf on the Shelf arrested by Suffolk County police for mischief and mayhem



RIVERHEAD, New York (WABC) — Suffolk County police say they’ve had it with a suspect behind a series of cases of mischief and mayhem.

In fact, there’s a good chance you already know the culprit. It’s the Elf on the Shelf!

Police say residents complained of the elf destroying kitchen countertops, making messes in bathrooms and swinging from dining room chandeliers.

He’s also being accused of distracting the sheriff from his duties and nearly 440 counts of silly mischief in the third degree.

Cops say it was a tricky arrest because everyone knows you can’t touch the elf, so deputies asked him to put the handcuffs on himself.

ALSO READ | Shortage of Santa impersonators due to COVID worries comes as demand is at all time high

“He then was transported to the jail in the glove compartment so he couldn’t slip out the window,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said.

Authorities say the elf is now under COVID-19 quarantine for 14 days and has been issued two tiny face masks.

They say it has not been determined whether or not this elf found in Sheriff Toulon’s office is the same elf accused of the mischief occurring in households throughout the county.

When questioned by investigators, police say the elf just stared back and refused to speak or move.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Sade goes one-on-one with Dr. Jill Biden during first holiday season as First Lady

The elf’s attorney Mr. Rudolph R. Reindeer released a statement on his behalf:

“This poor elf has been framed. He was just trying to help children follow the rules and be good boys and girls before Christmas. He is employed at the North Pole and reports back to his employer, Mr. Chris Kringle, about whether or not the children have been behaving. Why would he misbehave himself?”

A court date has yet to be determined.

———-

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip