Eliane Cavalleiro Is Danny Glover's wife- 7 Unknown Facts



Eliane Cavalleiro has been living in the shadows of Danny Glover’s fame since they exchanged vows in 2009. Her husband is an American actor, political, and director mostly recognized as Roger Murtaugh’s character in the Lethal Weapon film series.

Eliane by herself is a well-educated Philanthropist who has worked for several organizations including NGOs and has over 50 publications. She now occupies the position of a professor in one of California’s top Universities.

Brief Biography of Eliane Cavalleiro

Eliane Cavalleiro is the wife of Danny Glover who was born on July 22, 1946, in San Francisco to Carrie and James Glover who were both postal workers. Eliane maintains a private life and much isn’t known about her family members.

As regards her education, she obtained her first degree at the University of Sao Paulo’s School of Education. In 1988, she earned her master’s degree and continued to acquire her Doctorate degree from her alma mater in 2003.

Interesting Facts about Eliane Cavalleiro

1. She is 20 Years Younger than Him

When it comes to love, unusual things happen. Despite the age difference between Eliana,55, and Danny,75, the duo has altered the odds by building a lovely and sustainable relationship.

The couple met in 2003, and the connection between them was instant while going about their different activities at the World Social Forum in Porto Alegre, Brazil. They reportedly dated for several years and finally tied the knot in 2009 in a small-group ceremony disclosed to friends and family.

They have been married for over a decade and it seems they just got started following the romantic connection between the two.

2. Eliane Cavalliero is a Scholar

After Eliane completed her degree, she proceeded to earn a master’s degree in 1988 from the University of Sao Paulo’s School of Education and in 2003 she acquired her Doctorate degree from the same University.

She has over 100 publications on topics surrounding Racism, Discrimination, and Prejudice in Children’s Education. Eliane has worked in several reputable organizations, NGOs, private sector during her time in Brazil, they include;

NGO Glades between 2000 to 2004 as the executive coordinator

UNESCO and the Institute of Black Women as a consultant and administrative coordinator respectively.

Secretariat of Continuing Education as the General Coordinator of Diversity and Educational Inclusion at the Ministry of Education in Brazil

President of the Brazilian Association of Black Researchers from 2008 to 2010

The last information on Eliane’s occupation revealed that she teaches Latin American Race and Gender Inequalities as a professor at Stanford University which is ranked among the top universities in the globe and one of the world’s leading research and teaching institution.

3. Her Husband Spent 35 Years in Show Business

Eliane’s husband who is mostly recognized for his exclusive roles became an actor during his early 20s with his first movie being Escape from Alcatraz; an American prison thriller in 1979

The father of one film credits extends from mega-hits movies like The Color Purple and Lethal Weapon series to smaller productions that have contributed to his successful career of 35 years.

Danny Glover is a three-time Emmy award-winning actor with over 50 awards, and several nominations accumulated from movies, academics, and social duties.

4. How Rich is She?

As stated, Eliane does well for herself as a professor. She also made money from years of working in different organizations and NGO facilities. Eliane’s exact network is still under review. However, her husband Danny Glover is reportedly worth $40 million. He made his money from his long career as an actor, director, and producer.

5. She Doesn’t Have any Children for Her Famous Husband

Eliane and Glover have been married for over 10 years but they don’t have any children together. The pair were parents in their previous relationships. 43-year-old Eliane is the mother of two sons namely; Jaun JC and Ramon Cavalleiro. The latter is a photographer while the former is a visual artist.

Glover on the hand had a daughter named Mandisa Glover with his ex-wife Asake Bomani. She was born in 1976 and is currently 45 years old. The two still maintain a good relationship even after their separation in 1999.

6. Eliane Cavalleiro is a Philanthropist

Although Eliane’s net worth is still been reviewed, she lives a comfortable life and upholds a prestigious occupation as a professor at the renowned Stanford University.

Eliane and Danny enjoy giving back to the community. They focus their philanthropy on supporting families and improving lives. Even though they do much of her charitable giving privately, the pair have reportedly donated to several organizations.

Eliane’s husband was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador from 1998 to 2004 following his Philanthropic efforts in different sectors. He dedicates his time to creating awareness for the causes of different health issues that African American communities are susceptible to, such as prostate cancer and the AIDS crisis. Danny Glover is also concerned about the education sector and a strong advocate of economic justice.

7. Her Husband Suffered Epilepsy as a Child

Growing up in San Francisco, California USA was a lovely experience for the actor. However, he suffered great health issues in his younger years.

Glover was diagnosed with epilepsy as a child; a neurological condition that causes abnormal electrical discharge in the brain causing unusual behavior and even loss of awareness in some cases. At the age of 15, Danny had his first seizures which extended to his mid-30s. He reportedly has not had any since the age of 35.