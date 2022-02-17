Elias Lindholm, Flames extend streaks in win over Ducks



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Elias Lindhome scored twice and added an assist, extending his goal streak to six games as the Calgary Flames beat Anaheim Dak 6-2 on Wednesday night for their eighth win.

For the Pacific Division-leading Flames, this is their longest winning streak after 10 consecutive push games in 2016-17, tied for a franchise record. They beat their opponents 37-13 during the streak.

“It feels good,” said Lindhome, who has seven goals and six assists during an eight-game point streak. “Of course when you’re winning, it’s easy to get into the rink. You’re having fun and everything seems easy.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Dillon Dubey, Andrew Mangiapane, Johnny Goudreau and Matthew Takachuk also scored for Calgary (26-13-7). Flames defender Rasmus Anderson’s career-best three points were three assists.

Goudreau, who had two assists, pushed his point streak to eight games.

Lindhome took a double minor for high-sticking in the opening minute.

“It’s hard to go in the box for four minutes, but the boys did a great job,” he said. “Of course, if they score a goal there, it’s a different game. But now we’ve got some momentum from it, so it was good.”

Added to that initial challenge was Lindhome, one of the club’s primary penalty killers.

“Our killers did a great job,” Flemish coach Daryl Sutter said. “It’s definitely a difference in the game. They’re a new team and we’re not coming tonight, so the lead in a game like tonight is really important.”

The Flames also won eight in a row at home, beating the spectators 41-10. Their seven-game homestead continues Saturday as they host expansion Seattle on the return of Mark Giordano.

“We just play, follow the system and do all the shopping,” Lindhome said. “We do the same things over and over again and eventually the teams get tired and we take over the games.”

Sonny Milano and Isaac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim (23-18-9), starting a three-game trip through western Canada. This was the second game this month for the ducks.

Stop 26 shots for Jacob Markstrom Flames. He made his 13th start in the last 14 games and improved to 21-10-5.

“It’s a great hockey team. They’re heavy. They can score. They can hit you in a variety of ways,” said Ducks coach Dallas Eakins.

Anthony Stalzer was replaced in the second half by Anaheim starter John Gibson after scoring four goals in 20 shots. He fell at 15-11-8.

“I’m adversity and big in percentage. We were less likely to come back, so I’d rather give him a rest and get ready for tomorrow,” Eakins said.

After Milan scored the second goal 2-1 in 1:35, Lindhome Nifty recovered a two-goal cushion on a personal effort. While skating through the neutral zone, he turns off the side boards in the post zone and then chases, defender Greg Patterson to collect the twists around and then quickly fires a shot into the top corner.

Just 41 seconds later The Flames made it 4-1 when a power play converted two consecutive draws into Takachuk’s 23rd goal.

Calgary finished 2 for 5 in the Power Play, while its third-ranked penalty kill was 5 for 5.

“I personally know for myself, I’ve made a few blocks, probably forced one or two passes that I didn’t need,” said Docs defender Kevin Shatenkirk. “It didn’t go for the specific opportunity. I think it’s frustrating in a game like tonight. We can feel it during the game. Every chance we got a power play maybe we had a great chance to get back into the game. Hands up and we weren’t able to pull. “

Anaheim scored a short-hand goal in the 4:26 minute and could come back between the two in the third, but the Flames scored twice late to finish it.

Note: Gaudreau’s two assists gave him 367 in his career, which took him to fifth place in Flemish history, surpassing Giordano. … Mikel Backlund, playing the 691st game of his career, tied Theo Fleury fifth in Flemish history.

Coming next

Duck: In the second of a three-game trip to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Flames: Host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday in the sixth game of a seven-game homestand.