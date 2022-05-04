Elias Lindholm, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames over Stars in Game 1



A goal and a Jacob Markstrom shutout were enough for the Calgary Flames to advance early in their play-off series with the Dallas Stars.

Elias Lindhome scored and Markstrom recorded the second playoff shootout of his career as the Flamus beat the Stars 1-0 on Tuesday night in the opening game of their first round series.

Lindhome scored a power-play goal early in the first period. His second play-off win at the Calgary Saddledom since 2015 saw Markstrom close out the 16 shots he faced.

“Even the warmup was fun and I got the buzz bump,” Lindhome said. “The crowd just got into it and obviously we had some good energy right now.

“I thought the first 10 or 15 minutes we played really well and the second and third, lots of penalties.”

Dallas goalkeeper Jack Ottinger stopped 25 of 26 shots and lost his NHL playoff debut.

Game 2 of the best-seven series in Calgary on Thursday. The series moved to Dallas for Saturday’s Game 3 and Monday’s Game 4

Calgary (50-21-11) topped the Pacific Division, while the Stars (46-30-6) entered the playoffs as the first wild-card team in the Western Conference.

Calgary led 1-0 after an impressive opening period. Three shots from The Flame Stars. The first shot of the goal came from Dallas at 11:05.

Both teams lost an important defender at the end of the first period. Rasmus Anderson of Calgary and John Klingberg of Dallas were given game misconduct to fight in the market.

That feud erupted after Matthew Takachuk and Michael Raffles also punched towards the end of the period. Tkachuk pushed Klingberg hard on the board behind the Calgary net in the last few seconds.

With the exception of Klingberg, their power-play quarterback, the Stars have 0 for 5 with Man Advantage.

Stars coach Rick Bones said his team “bent a little but didn’t break” in the first half.

“I thought they would get us out of the rink, and they didn’t,” Bones said. “We had a good fight.

“It’s clear we have to click on the power play. It was a big problem for us. We need more spin on the net. But there was competition, working principles, everything was fine.”

The clubs traded for the third time. In the second half, Dallas put more pressure on the Calgary zone, but were still behind 40 minutes later.

A goal by Blake Coleman for Calgary in the middle of the second period was missed due to a penalty for his interference.

Stars defender Jani Hakanpa was penalized in the first period for an illegal check on Coleman’s head and Flemis paid Dallas by scoring a confirmed face-off.

Lindhome won the draw and took the Takachuk feed from the board. Lindhome fired a wrist shot that struck Otinger under his glove at 5:01 p.m.

“From our side, I think we can play better,” Lindhome said. “It was a tight game. Both teams played well defensively, so there wasn’t much going on, but we found a way.

“Their goalkeeper has seen a lot of twists, so we have to bring more bodies into the net and create some more chaos.”

Coleman, who signed with Calgary last year after winning the back-to-back Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, went on the bench after Hakanpa’s injury, but ran out of time.

“I’m fine,” Coleman said. “It’s a play-off hockey.”

Note: In the first round of the 2020 playoff bubble in Edmonton, the Stars have eliminated Flames in six games. … the fourth 40-goal scorer in the fourth best-of-seven series in the last 21 years: Flames forwards Lindhome, Takachuk and Johnny Goodreau, and Dallas forward Jason Robertson.