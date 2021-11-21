Elijah McClain’s Family to Receive $15 Million in Settlement

Aurora, Colo. Authorities on Friday finalized an agreement to pay Elijah McClain’s family 15 15 million and settle a federal civil rights lawsuit over a police conflict in 2019 that ended his life, city officials and the family’s lawyer said. Mr McClean, a 23-year-old black man, died after being stopped by police in the city with a chokehold tactic.

According to McClain’s family lawyer, Kusair Mohammedbhai, the July agreement is the largest police operation in the city’s history and the largest in a similar case in the United States.

Elijah McClean’s mother, Shannon McClane, said in an interview on Saturday that she considered the settlement a “significant step forward” in seeking justice for her son’s death, but added that “what I have lost cannot be returned to me.” She also said that the agreement brings her own pain. “It’s still blood money, because on that money is my son’s blood.”

An allotment hearing will be held to determine the distribution of the settlement between Ms. McClain and Mr. McClain’s biological father, Lowen Mosley.