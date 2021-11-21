Elijah McClain’s Family to Receive $15 Million in Settlement
Aurora, Colo. Authorities on Friday finalized an agreement to pay Elijah McClain’s family 15 15 million and settle a federal civil rights lawsuit over a police conflict in 2019 that ended his life, city officials and the family’s lawyer said. Mr McClean, a 23-year-old black man, died after being stopped by police in the city with a chokehold tactic.
According to McClain’s family lawyer, Kusair Mohammedbhai, the July agreement is the largest police operation in the city’s history and the largest in a similar case in the United States.
Elijah McClean’s mother, Shannon McClane, said in an interview on Saturday that she considered the settlement a “significant step forward” in seeking justice for her son’s death, but added that “what I have lost cannot be returned to me.” She also said that the agreement brings her own pain. “It’s still blood money, because on that money is my son’s blood.”
An allotment hearing will be held to determine the distribution of the settlement between Ms. McClain and Mr. McClain’s biological father, Lowen Mosley.
On August 24, 2019, police received a call on 911 in which the caller stated that Mr. McClean, who was walking home from a convenience store, was “looking at the drawing” and was wearing a ski mask and moving his hands.
The police came and covered Mr McClain, dragged him to the ground and subdued him with a “carotid hold” that blocked the blood to the brain. Mr McClain had told authorities he was only walking home, according to an independent review. “I’m an introvert and I’m different,” he said during the match, according to audio recordings at the stop. “I’m just different,” he continued. “That’s all. That’s all I was doing. I’m sorry. “
While under restraint, Mr McLean told authorities he could not breathe, and according to the review he vomited. When the paramedics arrived about 15 minutes later, they gave him ketamine, a powerful sedative injection. Mr McClain suffered a heart attack on his way to the hospital and died a few days later.
Mr. McClain’s parents filed a lawsuit for damages on August 11, 2020, in which the city of Aurora, 12 police officers, two fire department paramedics and the department’s medical director were named as defendants.
“Over a period of 18 minutes, defendants subjected Elijah to a process of unnecessary and brutal power techniques and unnecessary, carelessly administered drugs, the combined effects of which he could not survive,” the lawsuit states.
In connection with the trial, a Colorado grand jury convicted three police officers and two paramedics on charges including manslaughter and criminal negligence. According to Mr. Mohammadbhai, no hearing date has been fixed.
“This tragedy has drastically changed and reshaped the Aurora,” Aurora City Manager Jim Tumbley said in a statement Friday. “In the two years since his death, we have carefully considered our policies, our biases and our need to listen to our community.”
In 2020, Governor Jared Police signed into law a comprehensive law enforcement reform bill that would ban chokeholds and limit the use of lethal force. It also allows plaintiffs to bypass “eligible immunity”, a doctrine that can prevent police misconduct from suing for damages.
Earlier this year, the Governor of Police signed a bill restricting the ability of emergency medical personnel to administer ketamine.
After an investigation of policing in Aurora revealed a pattern of racial prejudice and excessive force, the city entered into an agreement with the state to make sweeping changes in policing policies and practices.
“Elijah in Colorado was a beacon for social justice,” said Mr. Mohammedbhai.
Mr. McClean was a massage therapist who loved animals and music, teaching himself to play the guitar and the violin.
His family knew him for his campaign and his determination to improve his life, an energy he says inspires those around him.
Mr McClain suffered from childhood asthma, Ms McClane said. But his perseverance made him a strong runner.
She said, “We were both proud to run for hours on the road, for miles. “He was overcoming all his obstacles. He was putting obstacles in his way and he was overcoming them.”
Since the death of her son, Ms. McClean, who raised Mr. McClean as a single mother, has lived with him, sometimes in his car and sometimes in hotels and shelters, and has been instrumental in forcing government officials to take action on police reform. .
“Parents have never seen such a campaign to take our communities forward and make sense of Elijah’s foolish death,” said Mr Mohammedbhai. “It really shows his light and grace and beauty.”
