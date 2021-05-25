Elisabeth Moss to direct two episodes of Apple TV+ thriller series Shining Girls

Actor Elisabeth Moss shall be directing two episodes of her upcoming Apple TV+ sequence Brilliant Girls.

Described as a “metaphysical thriller”, the current is in sustaining with the 2013 handiest-selling Lauren Beukes contemporary of the the identical title.

Moss, who will even headline the sequence, will converse alongside Emmy-winner Michelle MacLaren and Daina Reid, reported Choice.

The actor had beforehand helmed three episodes of her hit Hulu sequence The Handmaid’s Story.

MacLaren will converse the precept two episodes of the precept season, whereas Reid will converse 4 episodes.

Brilliant Girls, which hails from MRC Tv, will even attribute Wagner Moura and Jamie Bell.

The parable is about Kirby (Moss), a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault handiest to fetch her actuality participating as she hunts down her attacker.

Moura will essay the attribute of Dan, a broken-down journalist breaking the widening fantasy of a copycat assault.

Bell will massive title as Harper, a mysterious loner with a shapely connection to Kirby.

Creator Silka Luisa will adapt the novel for the television sequence and likewise wait on because the showrunner and government producer.

Moss and Lindsey McManus will government manufacture underneath their Possess & Squalor Pictures banner.

Hollywood massive title Leonardo DiCaprio will government manufacture by Appian Draw alongside Jennifer Davidson.