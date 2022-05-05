Elise Stefanik endorses Indiana veteran vying to make history in Congress



Exclusive: A race in the Indiana Congress that was once strongly considered democratic is gaining national attention in November as a potential GOP pick-up opportunity – with a candidate making history.

Jennifer-Ruth Green, an Air Force veteran, pilot and supporter of former President Trump’s “America First” policy, won the GOP primary on Tuesday to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District. If successful November 8, she would be ready to be the only Republican black woman in Congress.

“I have the opportunity to be a different kind of messenger,” Green told Gadget Clock Digital about bringing Republican policies to the minority community. “Eighteen months ago, we were even better. I think it resonated across the board. But having someone like you to look at it was an opportunity for me to be able to go to a place where other people probably couldn’t.”

Green, who already has approval from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, received another big boost with the delegates on Thursday. Alice Stefanik , House GOP Conference Chairperson, supports her candidacy. Stefanik’s approval of the E-PAC comes with the campaign’s cash, support and promotion incentives.

“Jennifer-Ruth is honorably serving as a lieutenant colonel in the Indiana Air National Guard and when she wins Nov. 8, she will make history as the first black woman veteran to serve in Congress,” Stephanie said in a statement to Fox. News Digital.

“As Republicans continue to make historic gains with Hispanic, black, and other minority communities, I can’t be proud to support Jennifer-Ruth and help develop her voice and incredible story.”

Green, 40, founder of the MissionAero pipeline, a nonprofit group that teaches the aerospace industry to at-risk youth. Green is one of about 150 black female professional pilots in the United States, and she is working to expand that number through her nonprofit youth work.

Green says he was humble in his support of Stephanik during his first run for office in the publicly elected office.

“She’s just a powerhouse,” said Green Stefanik, who made history in 2014 when she became the youngest woman elected to the House at age 30.

“She stands for the America First movement. And her goal in electing women to Congress is something she has taken to heart,” Green added. “He’s moving forward to encourage others to be effective. It’s a sign of leadership. Leaders make leaders and that’s what he does.”

Green will face incumbent Democratic Republican Frank Mravan in November. Mirwan entered Congress in 2020 with the recognition of the name from longtime retired Republican Pete Wiskowski, D-Ind., And his father, Frank Mravan, who served in Indiana Democratic politics for more than 40 years before retiring from the state. At the age of 6 this year in the Senate.

Gary, the first Indiana-based district, has been reliably democratic for nearly a century. A Republican has not won a seat since 1928. Mravan won the 2020 election with 56.6% of the vote.

But national Republican parties have been eyeing the seat this year, citing President Biden’s low approval rating and the implications of an expected red wave. Green further noted that the district has become a bit more purple since the redistribution, a decade-long renewal of the congressional line.

Matt Calderon, Mravan’s publicity manager, told Gadget Clock Digital that Mravan would serve the people of northwestern Indiana better than his “ultimate conservative opponent.”

“Congressman Mravan is running for re-election to continue as a public servant and to address the day-to-day issues on behalf of the residents and families of Indiana’s 1st Congressional District,” Calderon said in a statement. “She is proud of her record in her first term in office, supporting the American Rescue Plan to rescue our economy, working families, schools and small businesses.”

Calderon emphasized Mravan’s work as vice-president of the Congressional Steel Caucus and pushed for the need for a strong U.S. buy-in to support domestic production.

“Frank’s ultimate conservative opponents and national Republicans do not know or represent the interests of Northwest Indiana,” Calderon said, “and Frank believes voters will support the district-centric record of his accomplishments that have helped communities overcome the epidemic and make it critical.” Northwest Indiana has helped invest in the economy and create better-paying jobs. “

Stefanik’s e-pack aims to increase the number of conservative women in Congress. Green Hall is Stephanik’s 19th approval for the mid-2022 term. In this cycle, E-PAC has already raised and donated more than $ 700,000 directly to rival GOP women for Congress.

“The unprotected far-left Democrat Frank Mravan is asleep at the wheel, while Jennifer-Ruth is fighting hard every day to bring a red tsunami to Northwest Indiana,” Stefanik said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with Jennifer-Ruth to turn this key seat red and enter the category of the most historic and diverse GOP women in our country’s history.”