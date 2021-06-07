Elite Andrew vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Garena Free Hearth is a rapidly-paced battle royale title that sides fast and intense recreation modes like Clash Squad.

The Clash Squad mode is a multiplayer recreation mode the set up apart two groups of 4 gamers every battle it out in a seven-match collection. Avid avid gamers can spend any Free Hearth persona on this mode.

This textual content compares two commonplace Free Hearth characters, Elite Andrew and Jai, to discover who’s larger for the Clash Squad mode throughout the sport.

Inspecting Elite Andrew and Jai in Free FIre

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew is the upgraded model of Andrew in Free Hearth

Potential: Wolf Pack

Potential sort: Passive

Elite Andrew or Andrew “the Fierce” has a passive capability known as Wolf Pack. On the corrupt stage, this capability lessens armor injury by 8%.

At his greatest seemingly stage (Stage 6), Andrew “the Fierce” reduces armor injury by 14%.

Further injury reductions from each teammate carrying this ability stay fixed at 0.15.

Jai

Jai in Free Hearth

Potential: Raging Reload

Potential sort: Passive

Jai has a passive capability known as Raging Reload. When equipped, this capability can robotically reload a gun’s journal by 30% after pulling down an opponent. On the other hand, this reloading capability is proscribed to weapons throughout the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG lessons.

At his most stage (Stage 6), Jai can reload a gun’s journal by 45%.

Verdict: Who is larger?

Jai’s capability to robotically reload a gun’s journal is extremely invaluable in Free Hearth. On the other hand, it falls fast when when put subsequent with Awoke Andrew’s capability.

Elite Andrew’s capability permits gamers to protect themselves whereas rushing at an enemy squad, making it extremely helpful in intense fits.

Primarily based mostly on this side, Elite Andrew is the subsequent persona than Jai for the Clash Squad mode in Free Hearth.

Disclaimer: Selecting a persona is a person want. Prioritizing one over the numerous is fully counting on private preferences.

