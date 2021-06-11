Elite German Police Unit Disbanded Over Far-Right Group Chat

BERLIN — The German authorities disbanded an elite state police unit and suspended 18 of its lively members after they had been discovered to have been concerned in a chat group that exchanged racist messages and glorified the Nazis, the inside minister of Hesse stated on Thursday.

The transfer in opposition to the unit — roughly analogous to a S.W.A.T. staff in the USA — in Frankfurt is the most recent by German authorities to clamp down on an increase in far-right networks in a number of state safety models and within the army. Police officers in a number of states have been fired or reprimanded for his or her participation in such discussion groups, the place content material like swastikas, Hitler pictures and anti-foreigner postings are shared over social media.

Within the central state of Hesse alone, the most recent revelations deliver the variety of law enforcement officials who’ve been or are below investigation for far-right sympathies to almost 100. Günter Rudolph, a Social Democratic state lawmaker, described the Frankfurt case as providing “staggering proof of a profound downside in Hesse’s police power.”

The not too long ago found chat group included three supervising officers of the elite squad, although they seem to have been inactive, making the disbandment of your entire unit unavoidable, in accordance with the state authorities.