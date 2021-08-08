Eliud Kipchoge Defends Olympic Marathon Title, Securing His Legacy

Kipchoge seemed relaxed from the start, bouncing lightly in shoes containing Nike’s latest technology, not bothering to wear a hat, occasionally rubbing small bags of crushed ice on the back of his neck and under his arms and pouring water. on his shoulders to stay as cool as possible.

At around 11.5 miles, he smiled and punched Brazilian runner Daniel do Nascimento. Four miles later, do Nascimento began to struggle and quickly stopped running, collapsing from exhaustion to the side of the road. Kipchoge prepared for his decisive blow. Once he did, it quickly became apparent that no one could catch him.

After all, he had become the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, finishing in 1:59:40 (sometimes reported as 1:59:41) at an exhibition in Vienna in 2019. It was just as much a laboratory experiment. like a race, taking place under controlled conditions with focusing methods and the availability of fluids that did not meet the rules for a standard marathon. But Kipchoge still produced a sense of wonder that a man could run 26.2 miles while maintaining a pace of 4 minutes 34 seconds per mile.

He entered Sunday’s race after winning 12 of 14 official marathons he had competed in, including, in a single streak, a remarkable 10 in a row in seven years. He set the official world record of 2:01:39 at the 2018 Berlin Marathon and seemed unfazed when the unexpected happened. He won the 2015 Berlin Marathon even though the insoles had started to come out of his Nike shoes.

A millionaire, Kipchoge is known to lead an ascetic life while training with his high-altitude running group in Kenya: living apart from his family, chopping vegetables for communal meals, cleaning the toilets, washing his equipment by hand and draw water from a well.