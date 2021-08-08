Eliud Kipchoge Won the Men’s Olympic Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won gold to repeat himself as the Olympic champion in the men’s marathon in spectacular fashion.

Kipchoge, the most decorated marathoner in the world at 36, finished far ahead of the peloton on Sunday in 2 hours 8 minutes and 38 seconds. Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands won silver and Bashir Abdi from Belgium won bronze.

Kipchoge is only the third man to successfully defend his Olympic marathon title.

Galen Rupp, the American who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, followed Kipchoge for the first 17.5 miles but ultimately finished eighth.