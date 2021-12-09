Eliza Ibarra Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Bio, Pics, Net Worth, feet, Videos



Actress & Glamour Model Eliza Ibarra was born on 22 March 1997 in Riverside, California, United States of America. Eliza Ibarra age 24 years as of August 2021. She completed her graduation in Riverside, California, USA. In 2018, she began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, Eliza Ibbara earns around $500k- $1M USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsors.

Eliza Ibarra is one of the famous American AV Actress and social media stars. Eliza Ibara is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter. She has more than 620k followers on Instagram. Eliza Ibbara has over 355K followers on Twitter as of August 2021. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Personal Info Details Name Eliza Ibarra Age 24 Years (as of September 2021) Date of Birth 22 March 1997 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $500k- $1M USD Career Start and End 2018 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname Eliza Ibarra

Eliza lbarra Hometown Riverside, California, United States of America Place of Birth Riverside, California, United States of America Current City Los Angeles, California, USA Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email Unknown Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Weight 110 lbs (50 kg) Figure Size 34B-25-36 Bra Size 34B Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Zodiac Sign Aries Ethnicity Latin Religion Christianity Nationality American Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @eliza22ibarra_ (620k Followers) Twitter @eliza22ibarra (355k Followers) Facebook @ Eliza Ibbara (k Followers) TikTok @ Eliza Ibara (k Followers) Snapchat @Eliza22ibarra Reddit @ Eliza lbarra Videos @ Eliza Iberra Official Website https://linktr.ee/Eliza22ibarra Movies None Awards None

Eliza Ibarra has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, Eliza Ibara kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Eliza Ibbara‘s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 620k followers on Instagram and 355k followers on Twitter as of August 2021. Eliza lbarra earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Eliza Ibarra earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Eliza Ibara did not share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $500k- $1M USD annually.

Eliza Ibarra has big fan followers on Instagram (620k Followers), Twitter (355k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Eliza lbarra shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

Eliza Ibarra’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

