Elizabeth Holmes Points Fingers at Others and Says She Was a Believer

SAN JOSE, California – Using charisma, etiquette and scientific terminology, Elizabeth Holmes persuaded investors to pay her about $ 1 billion to build her blood test start-up, Thernos. It all came down in 2018 when it was revealed that the company had major problems in technology and business transactions.

On Tuesday, Ms. Holmes used the same tactics to convince the jury that she was not guilty of fraud.

Taking a stand on her own defense on the third day, Ms. Holmes made her strongest argument to refute the 11 counts of fraud alleged by prosecutors. She approached the jurors intently and tilted her head to the side, and in making her hair she must not have deliberately deceived anyone about Theranos’ technique.

Ms. Holmes, 37, changed between giving an official description of Theranos’ scientific research and presenting herself as a naive and ambitious founder who believed in her company’s technology. She tried to recount the events of the past as a misunderstanding of her motives. She suggested that her board of directors should have given her better advice. She suggested that she had great faith in the doctors, scientists and engineers who worked at Theranos.