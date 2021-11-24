Elizabeth Holmes Points Fingers at Others and Says She Was a Believer
SAN JOSE, California – Using charisma, etiquette and scientific terminology, Elizabeth Holmes persuaded investors to pay her about $ 1 billion to build her blood test start-up, Thernos. It all came down in 2018 when it was revealed that the company had major problems in technology and business transactions.
On Tuesday, Ms. Holmes used the same tactics to convince the jury that she was not guilty of fraud.
Taking a stand on her own defense on the third day, Ms. Holmes made her strongest argument to refute the 11 counts of fraud alleged by prosecutors. She approached the jurors intently and tilted her head to the side, and in making her hair she must not have deliberately deceived anyone about Theranos’ technique.
Ms. Holmes, 37, changed between giving an official description of Theranos’ scientific research and presenting herself as a naive and ambitious founder who believed in her company’s technology. She tried to recount the events of the past as a misunderstanding of her motives. She suggested that her board of directors should have given her better advice. She suggested that she had great faith in the doctors, scientists and engineers who worked at Theranos.
And she portrayed herself as an entrepreneur who cared so much – perhaps too much – about protecting her company’s brand and financial future, so much so that she made decisions that were later deceived by the plaintiff.
Throughout the day of the testimony, the defense’s goal was to raise doubts in the minds of the judges about the prosecution’s case: Ms. Holmes deliberately claimed that start-up technology was lacking despite knowing that Theranos could revolutionize healthcare. White-collar criminal cases are often highly technical and complex, and plaintiffs have to bear the burden of proving that the defendant intends to commit fraud.
“The whole ballgame comes down to knowledge and intent, and the hardest thing for the plaintiff is to prove,” said Andre Specter, a lawyer for Brian Cave Leighton Pessner and a former federal attorney in the New York East District.
The government’s best evidence of Ms. Holmes’ motives is circumstantial, coming from documents and the testimony of others. Specter said. But Ms. Holmes can testify directly to what she knows and what the motives are, he said.
Ms. Holmes’ high-profile test is a cautionary tale for Silicon Valley start-ups, who often embrace the same kind of haste, ambition and change-world idealism that led her to the top of the industry. Despite relying on tech industry hype, some officials have been accused of lying to investors, making Theranos an outlier.
But as tech start-ups continue to generate record cash, some standard practices of governance and diligence have come out of the window, investors and entrepreneurs say. If Ms. Holmes is convicted and sent to prison, this verdict could have a timely effect, creating a new sense of caution among freewheeling founders.
On Tuesday, Ms. Holmes began a terrifying day of witnessing at 9 a.m. and stayed on the stand all day. She repeatedly hit the hammer at home with one of the main themes of the defense: she believes Thernos’ technology works. The jurors were shown emails from various scientists and doctors working in the company’s laboratory describing successful studies, trials and other successes.
Channing Robertson, a professor at Stanford University who joined Theranos’ board, told her that her ideas were “very promising,” Ms. Holmes testified. Read an email from Theranos Chief Scientist Ian Gibbons to Ms. Holmes about the Theranos tests: “Our immunoassays match the best that can be done in a clinical lab.”
As one of the plaintiffs’ biggest pieces of evidence, Ms. Holmes admitted that she had personally added the drug companies’ logos to Thernos’ certification reports without their permission. Those reports documented blood tests in partnership with Thernos’ pharmaceutical companies and helped convince investors and partners that the start-up was the real deal.
Representatives of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Shering-Plow said before the test that their companies had not written or approved the report. But Ms. Holmes sent the report with Pfizer’s logo to investors and partners like Walgreens as part of their pitch so that they could invest and do business in Theranos.
Ms. Holmes said Tuesday that she only added logos to the reports to show that the work she described was done in partnership with pharmaceutical companies. “It was not my intention to mislead investors,” she said.
“I have heard testimony in this case and I think I would have done it differently,” she said.
Responding to a lab worker’s testimony that she quit her job because she was frustrated by Theranos’ inferior science, Ms Holmes said she had never forced anyone to sign anything she did not agree with. She further added that she would not have allowed Theranos to conduct any tests that were not approved by the laboratory director and that she was not qualified to make such a decision.
She refuted one of the plaintiffs’ biggest claims: Theranos was secretly conducting most of his blood tests on commercially available machines from companies like Siemens, not his own. Theranos encouraged small blood analysts, known as Edison and MiniLabs, to be able to run hundreds of different tests on a drop of blood. But in reality, they were only able to perform dozens of tests and make changes to the Siemens machine to run less blood tests.
Ms Holmes said she had never told investors, partners, the public or her own board members that the company was conducting most of its tests on Siemens equipment because Thernos had modified those machines. She said she was concerned that Siemens or other competitors would copy the changes.
“It was a discovery we learned from our advice that we wanted to protect as a trade secret,” she said.
Ms. Holmes did not explore her relationship with Ramesh Balwani, her boyfriend of more than a decade who was the CEO of Theranos. The pair were charged together but their cases were split last year. Mr. Balwani, who is from “Sunny”, will be tried next year. Both have pleaded not guilty.
The couple kept their relationship a secret, but Ms. Holmes’ lawyers said in the filing that they expected Mr. Balwani, who is 18 years older than Ms. Holmes, to testify that she was emotionally and physically abused during their relationship. He also said he expects Mindy, a mechanic, to call an expert witness focused on the abusive relationship to explain Ms. Holmes’ allegations.
Mr Balwani’s role in the alleged fraud has been discussed almost every day of the trial, but Ms Holmes’ testimony was only mentioned as necessary, such as describing the email thread used as evidence.
At the start of the trial, U.S. District Court Judge Edward DeVilla, who is overseeing the case in Northern California, instructed the jury not to guess why Mr. Balwani was not present.
Ms. Holmes’ testimony will continue next week.
Erin Wu Contributed to the report.
