Elizabeth Holmes Rebuts Prosecution’s Key Argument In Trial

On Monday’s stand, Ms. Holmes testified about her studies with Merck, AstraZeneca, Santokor, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others in 2008 and 2009. An exhibition featured internal documents about the success of some of these early works and a map. Dozens of cities around the world where Thernos machines were being used for studies.

Kevin Downey, Ms. Holmes’ lawyer, said in a peer-reviewed journal that published the results of a study conducted by Theranos at Stanford University this time. He did not name the journal.

In each instance, Ms. Holmes ‘understanding of Thernos’ technology was such that “it performed well,” she testified. In some instances, Theranos was paid for the study work.

Throughout her trial, Ms. Holmes’ defense team has tried to prove that there is some truth in what Ms. Holmes told investors.

“The reality of what happened in Theranos is far more complicated than what we have heard so far about Elizabeth Holmes,” said Lance Wade, another lawyer for Ms. Holmes, at the start of the trial in September.