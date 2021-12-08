Elizabeth Holmes Rests Her Case in Fraud Trial

But Ms. Holmes also admitted to making mistakes. She added the logos of pharmaceutical companies to the certification reports she sent to investors, giving them the confidence that the pharmaceutical companies had endorsed Thernos technology. She said she regrets the way she handled legal attacks on former employees of the Wall Street Journal’s private investigators and journalists. And she admitted that she was allowed to spread misinformation in a positive Fortune cover article about her.

Ms. Holmes concluded her testimony with a speech to investors, patients, and the press about her intentions to pitch Theranos.

“I wanted to make an impact,” she said. “One year from now, five years from now, 10 years from now, I want to talk about what this company can do. They weren’t interested in today or tomorrow or next month, they were interested in what kind of change we could make. “

All of this was to support the main argument of the defense, as described in the initial statements made in September. Ms Holmes, her lawyer said, made mistakes. But her mistakes were not a crime. She was naive and ambitious, they argued, but never intended to cheat.

“Theranos did not see mistakes as a crime, they saw them as part of the path to success,” said Lance Wade, one of Ms. Holmes’ lawyers.

In cross-examination, the plaintiffs sought to remove Ms. Holmes’ cause. He noted that Theranos shared several other trade secrets with his partners, who had signed non-disclosure agreements. He pointed out from time to time that Ms. Holmes allowed false and misleading information about Thernos to spread to investors and patients.

At the beginning of the trial, during the testimony of 29 witnesses called by the plaintiffs, Ms. Holmes’s lawyers tried to make a hole in the facts of the case and create confusion. He attacked the credibility of investors, trying to show that they should do good research on Theranos before investing and understand the risks and details of its business. And he tried to argue that patients who testified that they had received disturbing blood test results from Thernos were not qualified to interpret them.