Elizabeth Holmes Says Former Boyfriend Abused Her

Ms. Holmes, while on the stand on the fourth day of her trial, had misunderstood her comments about her relationship with Theranos’ army – which Start-Apne once said she had a contract with, but did not. She said she did not intend to mislead anyone during technology demonstrations or inspections. And she said others are responsible for the day-to-day management of Theranos’ laboratory.

But it was overshadowed by the details of her relationship, which she hid from the public when Theranos was on a fast-growing path to 9 billion. Thernos collapsed in 2018 after a regulatory crackdown canceled the company’s two-year trial results.

For months, prosecutors have wondered whether Ms. Holmes would point a finger at Mr. Balwani as part of her defense, as indicated by the lawsuit filed by her lawyers. She also expects to call an expert witness, Mindy Mechanic, to explain Ms. Holmes’ allegations, and her intimate partner may testify about the abuse.

Ms. Holmes visited China through Stanford University when Mr. Balwani was 18 years old. He is 20 years older than her. After Ms. Holmes left to start Theranos in 2003, she contacted Mr. Balwani, who comforted her after she told him she had been raped while a student at Stanford.

“He said I was safe now that I had met him,” Ms Holmes said. They started living together and Mr. Balwani joined Theranos in 2009.

As Theranos grew, Ms. Holmes presented herself as confident and gentle. But behind the scenes, she said, Mr. Balwani criticized her and controlled her, forcing her to follow a strict daily diet of prayer, doctrine and green juice.