Elizabeth Holmes Says Former Boyfriend Abused Her
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – Taking a deep breath, Elizabeth Holmes rubbed her face briefly as she spoke, breaking her voice.
Ramesh Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and business partner, abused her emotionally and physically, Ms. Holmes testified in court on Monday. He was controlling, she said, writing down the food she ate, ordering every minute of her schedule and keeping her away from her family. And he forced her to have sex with him against her will, she said.
“When I don’t want to, he will force me to have sex with him because he will tell me that he still loves me,” Ms. Holmes said on the crying stand.
It was the most dramatic moment of the three-month trial, with Ms Holmes accused of lying and lying, allegedly laundering millions of dollars for her failed blood test start-up, Theranos. Since September, prosecutors have tried to show the jury that Ms. Holmes, who publicly presents herself as a scholar of business and technology, misled investors, doctors and patients about the effectiveness of Thernos’ blood test technology.
She was indicted in 2018 along with Mr Balwani, known as Sunny, along with her more than a decade-old secret lover and former CEO of Thernos. Last year, Ms. Holmes’s lawyers successfully argued for her to split the fraud case; Mr. Balwani will be tried next year. At the beginning of her trial, Judge Edward DeVilla, a U.S. District Court judge in Northern California, who is overseeing the case, instructed her not to guess why Mr. Balwani was not present. Both have pleaded not guilty.
The trial has been halted as a parable of the Hubris of Silicon Valley, and has led to a dangerous end to the “it lies until you make it” culture. Some start-up founders who spread the truth to raise money or secure business deals are never accused of fraud. A guilty verdict could encourage regulators to gain greater wealth and power over the technology industry. Ms Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
With new allegations about her relationship with Mr. Balwani, Ms. Holmes has likely corrected her alleged misrepresentation and changed the jury’s perception of what happened. So far, her lawyers have portrayed Ms. Holmes as young, inexperienced, and unfit to run a research laboratory. He only hints at Mr. Balwani’s role in the fraud.
“Mr. It was a mistake for her to trust and rely on Balwani as her primary adviser, “said Ms. Holmes’ lawyer, Lance Wade, in an initial statement in September.
Mr. Balwani has denied all allegations of misconduct. His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ms. Holmes, while on the stand on the fourth day of her trial, had misunderstood her comments about her relationship with Theranos’ army – which Start-Apne once said she had a contract with, but did not. She said she did not intend to mislead anyone during technology demonstrations or inspections. And she said others are responsible for the day-to-day management of Theranos’ laboratory.
But it was overshadowed by the details of her relationship, which she hid from the public when Theranos was on a fast-growing path to 9 billion. Thernos collapsed in 2018 after a regulatory crackdown canceled the company’s two-year trial results.
For months, prosecutors have wondered whether Ms. Holmes would point a finger at Mr. Balwani as part of her defense, as indicated by the lawsuit filed by her lawyers. She also expects to call an expert witness, Mindy Mechanic, to explain Ms. Holmes’ allegations, and her intimate partner may testify about the abuse.
Ms. Holmes visited China through Stanford University when Mr. Balwani was 18 years old. He is 20 years older than her. After Ms. Holmes left to start Theranos in 2003, she contacted Mr. Balwani, who comforted her after she told him she had been raped while a student at Stanford.
“He said I was safe now that I had met him,” Ms Holmes said. They started living together and Mr. Balwani joined Theranos in 2009.
As Theranos grew, Ms. Holmes presented herself as confident and gentle. But behind the scenes, she said, Mr. Balwani criticized her and controlled her, forcing her to follow a strict daily diet of prayer, doctrine and green juice.
“He told me I didn’t know what I was doing in the business, my understanding was wrong, he was surprised by my generality and if I followed my instincts I would fail,” she said, stopping to wipe. Her nose was torn.
Mr Balwani had repeatedly told her to kill her old soul and “become the new Elizabeth” in order to succeed in business, she said.
Such a defense complicates the case against Ms. Holmes. Throughout the trial, they tried to bind Ms. Holmes, an alleged fraudster in Thernos, by showing her emails and text messages informing her of the company’s problems.
Former employees testified that she was a hands-on leader who meticulously managed things like marketing copy and took responsibility in meetings with investors and partners. In an earlier testimony, Ms. Holmes admitted that she had personally attached the logos of pharmaceutical companies to reports she sent to investors without the permission of pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Prosecutors have also played a video of Ms. Holmes discussing issues with Theronos in a TV interview. “I am the founder and CEO of this company,” she said. “Everything that happens in this company is my responsibility at the end of the day.”
But on Monday, Ms. Holmes portrayed herself as a young woman who accepted responsibility for her success.
“It affects everything about who I am and I don’t fully understand it,” she said, stammering at the word “I”.
