Elizabeth Holmes Testimony: Updates From Day 4
SAN JOSE, California – Failed blood test Elizabeth Holmes, founder of start-up Thernos, took part in a self-defense fraud test on Monday, the fourth day of what has been billed as a test of start-up Habris and publicity.
Ms Holmes faces 11 charges of lying to patients, doctors and investors about Thernos’ technology and business relationships. She has pleaded not guilty.
Before the collapse of Theranos, it was Silicon Valley’s favorite who promised to revolutionize healthcare through inexpensive, simple blood tests that contained only a few drops of blood. Ms. Holmes raised nearly 1 billion from investors and was named the next Steve Jobs. But a 2015 investigation by The Wall Street Journal found that Theronos’ blood-testing technology did not work and the start-up was exposed.
In the first 11 weeks of Ms. Holmes’ trial, the plaintiffs called 29 witnesses. They testified that Ms. Holmes and Theranos used false reports, concealed the use of third-party blood test equipment, demonstrated counterfeit technology, and exaggerated the company’s marketing claims.
To refute those arguments, Ms. Holmes, 37, took a stand on November 19. In her first few days of witnessing, she blamed others, said she truly believed in Thernos’ technology, and that her decisions were misunderstood. Kevin Downey, Ms. Holmes’ lawyer, has portrayed her client as a self-employed entrepreneur whose actions to protect the company were defrauded by the plaintiffs.
Here is what happened in Ms. Holmes’ testimony:
Fake authentication report
A key moment in the lawsuit came on the third day of Ms. Holmes’ testimony, when she stated that she had personally added the pharmaceutical company’s logo to Thernos reports, which was then used to persuade investors and partners to work with her start-up.
The prosecution has withheld the report as evidence that Ms. Holmes lied about the possibility of Theranos. Although no company was involved in drafting or approving the report, and the use of Thernos technology was not recommended, the reports contained the logos of drug maker Pfizer and Shering-Plow.
In her testimony, Ms. Holmes said she added the drug manufacturer’s logo to the reports “because the work was done in partnership with those companies and I was trying to say that.” She argued that she did not intend to defraud anyone and that she would have done things differently if she had known that investors and partners would see the logo as support from drug manufacturers.
Defect elimination
Ms. Holmes has spent much of her testimony arguing that other people in Thernos are responsible for the company’s shortcomings.
She said Adam Rosendorf, Lab Director of Theranos, was responsible for the clinical lab, and Daniel Young, vice president, was in charge of the partnership with pharmacy chain Walgreens. She highlighted the experience of her star-studded board of directors, which means they must have given her better advice.
Ms. Holmes ‘understanding of Thernos’ technology was such that “it performed well,” she said.
When Shri. When Downey cited a study by Johns Hopkins University scientists who concluded that Theranos’ technology was “novel and good,” Ms. Holmes said, “Our team was very excited about this. It was one of the best laboratory experts in the world.”
To establish purpose
In order to convict Ms. Holmes, the plaintiff must prove that she intended to defraud. On the stand, Ms. Holmes has consistently stated that she did not intend to deceive anyone.
She said she hid Theronos’ use of third-party devices – one of the main allegations against her – because she feared that Theranos would make other copies of those devices. She also said it was not her intention to hide that Theranos’ own machine could not perform as many tests as she claimed.
“It simply came to our notice then.
She added that Theranos’ marketing claims were aimed at establishing the start-up’s brand differently from that of its larger partners. Ms. Holmes said she made the claims on the advice of reputable advertising agency TBWA Chiat Day and did not approve of any material she felt was wrong.
On Monday, Ms. Holmes said she had “exactly” told Theronos’ laboratory staff to hide anything about the start-up during a 2013 inspection by regulators.
