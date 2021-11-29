Elizabeth Holmes Testimony: Updates From Day 4

To refute those arguments, Ms. Holmes, 37, took a stand on November 19. In her first few days of witnessing, she blamed others, said she truly believed in Thernos’ technology, and that her decisions were misunderstood. Kevin Downey, Ms. Holmes’ lawyer, has portrayed her client as a self-employed entrepreneur whose actions to protect the company were defrauded by the plaintiffs.

Here is what happened in Ms. Holmes’ testimony:

Fake authentication report

A key moment in the lawsuit came on the third day of Ms. Holmes’ testimony, when she stated that she had personally added the pharmaceutical company’s logo to Thernos reports, which was then used to persuade investors and partners to work with her start-up.

The prosecution has withheld the report as evidence that Ms. Holmes lied about the possibility of Theranos. Although no company was involved in drafting or approving the report, and the use of Thernos technology was not recommended, the reports contained the logos of drug maker Pfizer and Shering-Plow.

In her testimony, Ms. Holmes said she added the drug manufacturer’s logo to the reports “because the work was done in partnership with those companies and I was trying to say that.” She argued that she did not intend to defraud anyone and that she would have done things differently if she had known that investors and partners would see the logo as support from drug manufacturers.