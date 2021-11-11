Elizabeth Holmes Trial Exposes Investors’ Lack of Due Diligence

SAN JOSE, California – In 2014, wealthy family lawyer and power broker Dan Mosley asked entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes for an audited financial statement from her blood test start-up, Thernos. Theranos never produced anything, but Mr. Mosley invested कंपनी 6 million in the company – and wrote an email to Ms. Holmes thanking him for the opportunity.

Hall Group investor Brian Tolbert said his firm had invested $ 5 million in Thernos in 2013, although it did not have details of start-up technology or work with pharmaceutical companies and the military.

And Lisa Peterson, who handles investments for the wealthy Davos family of Michigan, said she did not visit any of Theronos’ testing centers in the Walgreens store to verify the start-up’s claims, did not call any Walgreens officials or hire outside experts in science, law or legal matters. . In 2014, the DeVos family invested 100 million in the company.

Insulting details of bad investments like Thernos are seldom displayed in public. But in recent weeks it has come to light in the case of Ms. Holmes, 37, who has faced dozens of felony counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud; She has pleaded not guilty. She and Thernos fell out of favor – with investor money evaporating and the company closing in 2018 – after claims that her blood-testing technology was false.