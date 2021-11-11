Elizabeth Holmes Trial Exposes Investors’ Lack of Due Diligence
SAN JOSE, California – In 2014, wealthy family lawyer and power broker Dan Mosley asked entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes for an audited financial statement from her blood test start-up, Thernos. Theranos never produced anything, but Mr. Mosley invested कंपनी 6 million in the company – and wrote an email to Ms. Holmes thanking him for the opportunity.
Hall Group investor Brian Tolbert said his firm had invested $ 5 million in Thernos in 2013, although it did not have details of start-up technology or work with pharmaceutical companies and the military.
And Lisa Peterson, who handles investments for the wealthy Davos family of Michigan, said she did not visit any of Theronos’ testing centers in the Walgreens store to verify the start-up’s claims, did not call any Walgreens officials or hire outside experts in science, law or legal matters. . In 2014, the DeVos family invested 100 million in the company.
Insulting details of bad investments like Thernos are seldom displayed in public. But in recent weeks it has come to light in the case of Ms. Holmes, 37, who has faced dozens of felony counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud; She has pleaded not guilty. She and Thernos fell out of favor – with investor money evaporating and the company closing in 2018 – after claims that her blood-testing technology was false.
Now in its ninth week, Ms. Holmes’ test has given sophisticated investors a clearer picture of a number of avenues in the promotion of a hot start-up, regardless of the red flags. This behavior is still echoed today, as investors compete to pour money into Silicon Valley start-ups, which are in a state of record-breaking fundraising frenzy.
While many new investors are flocking to start-ups, the right effort is sometimes so low that it is Used as a punchline, Investors said. The overzealous market “certainly creates an environment for people to make more inflated claims” and they may be tempted to lie, said Shirish Nadkarni, a longtime entrepreneur, investor and author.
During his lifetime, Thernos exemplified that dynamic. The company raised 945 million from well-known venture capitalists, including Tim Draper, Donald Lucas and Dixon Doll; The wealthy heirs of the founders of Amway, Walmart and Cox Communications; And powerful technology and media moguls like Larry Ellison and Rupert Murdoch.
And with investors testifying in Ms. Holmes’ case, there has been a central tension around fair work. If these investors had done better research on Theranos, could they have avoided disaster? Or was it fate because their research was based on lies?
Prosecutors have presented a growing list of examples supporting the latter argument. Fornos, for example, added a pharmaceutical company logo to certification reports indicating that pharmaceutical companies did not approve of their technology, based on evidence and testimony. Theranos claimed in late 2014 that, according to evidence, he would receive $ 140 million in revenue that year when he had nothing. Witnesses testified that the start-up also showed investors a demo of their blood-testing machine.
In response, Ms. Holmes ‘lawyers argued that Theranos’ investors needed their supervision, with the intention of convincing the jury that it was the investors ‘fault for not digging into Ms. Holmes’ claims.
Her lawyers recently pushed Wade Mickellon, the former chief financial officer of Walgreens, to admit that he did not know if his company had acquired a Theronos device for testing in his office before entering into the partnership. Prosecutors admitted to Mr. Mosley that they never directly asked Ms. Holmes if the pharmaceutical company had written a certification report.
The strategy has sometimes turned into an insult. This became clear last week when Ms Holmes’ lawyer, Lance Wade, asked Ms Peterson, an investment professional, if she was familiar with the concept of fair work.
“Do you understand that investing is a normal thing?” He said.
Investors have pushed back, saying they are working on false information provided by Ms. Holmes.
“You’re trying to measure our sophistication as an investor without giving us full information,” Ms. Peterson said. Mr. Wade asked the judge to comment on the record.
Still, the testimony of pharmaceutical company officials who interacted with Theranos showed that it was possible to see at least some of Ms. Holmes’ grandiose claims.
Constance Cullen, a former director of Shering Plof, said this week that she was responsible for evaluating Thernos’ technology in 2009. She said she was “dissatisfied” with Ms. Holmes’ answers to technical questions, calling them “KG” and indirect. She said she stopped responding to Ms. Holmes’ emails.
Shane Weber, Pfizer’s director, looked at Theranos in 2008 and concluded that the company’s response to his technical questions was “skewed, distracted or evasive”, according to a memo used as evidence. He recommended that Pfizer stop working with Theranos.
But investors were less inquisitive, especially when Ms. Holmes appealed to their ego. Strengthening her personality as a visionary, the magazine’s cover stories, and her personal eccentricity, she felt that supporting Theranos was a special and elegant opportunity.
In the testimony and evidence, Ms. Holmes has been shown to have kept business information secret, the business is confidential. She told investors that she sought out wealthy families who did not want a quick return on their investment, so that those she chose would feel special with formal invitations. And she tightened her grip on the company with “supervoting” shares worth 100 times more than any other stock.
“She has a firm grip on the company, don’t let anything go wrong,” Christopher Lucas, a Theranos investor, said in a call to other investors that the record was recorded and played out in court. “She will have the right to take out investors.”
Mr Lucas’s firm, Black Diamond Ventures, has invested about $ 7 million in Theranos, yet his financial information is not accessed or all of his corporate records are not checked. This was unusual, Mr. Lucas testified Thursday, but Ms. Holmes told him the information was sensitive because the leak could “give competitors a chance to crush the company.”
That secrecy extended to the right diligence. Ms Peterson testified that she feared Ms Holmes would remove her firm from the contract if she went deeper into the details of Theranos’ business.
She said: “We were very careful not to get in the way and not to upset Elizabeth. “If we do too much, we will not be invited back to invest.”
Mr. who has been investing for a long time. Nadkarni said that such behavior seems familiar. He said he has observed a reduction in hard work in deals made over the past year.
