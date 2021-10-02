Elizabeth Holmes trial: key moments from week 4

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The fourth week of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial lacked star power, but jurors got their most detailed look yet at how medical tests from a failed blood test start-up were plagued with inaccuracies.

In the first few weeks of the trial, several high-profile witnesses testified in the government’s case against Holmes, who founded Theranos and built it into a $9 billion company before spectacularly torn apart. (She now faces 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.) Star witnesses included Erika Cheung, a former Theranos employee, whistle-blower, and former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who once served on Theranos’ board. I was sitting in

But this week, jurors primarily heard complex technical accounts of problems with Theranos’ blood test. Only two witnesses, both scientists, testified as prosecutors tried to show that Ms. Holmes intentionally misled investors and others on her start-up’s track record.

Here are three takeaways from the week.

A Theranos lab director emerged as the key to the prosecution.

Dr. Adam Rosendorff, who joined Theranos as laboratory director in April 2013 before leaving the company in 2014, began his testimony last week and was still underway Friday. His four days on the stand so far have been the longest by any witness at trial. He will resume on Tuesday.