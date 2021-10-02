Elizabeth Holmes trial: key moments from week 4
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The fourth week of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial lacked star power, but jurors got their most detailed look yet at how medical tests from a failed blood test start-up were plagued with inaccuracies.
In the first few weeks of the trial, several high-profile witnesses testified in the government’s case against Holmes, who founded Theranos and built it into a $9 billion company before spectacularly torn apart. (She now faces 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.) Star witnesses included Erika Cheung, a former Theranos employee, whistle-blower, and former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who once served on Theranos’ board. I was sitting in
But this week, jurors primarily heard complex technical accounts of problems with Theranos’ blood test. Only two witnesses, both scientists, testified as prosecutors tried to show that Ms. Holmes intentionally misled investors and others on her start-up’s track record.
Here are three takeaways from the week.
A Theranos lab director emerged as the key to the prosecution.
Dr. Adam Rosendorff, who joined Theranos as laboratory director in April 2013 before leaving the company in 2014, began his testimony last week and was still underway Friday. His four days on the stand so far have been the longest by any witness at trial. He will resume on Tuesday.
His testimony came to the fore because of his senior position in Theranos’ lab. While previous witnesses, including Ms Cheung, also testified on Theranos’ failed trials, Dr. Rosendorff provided more detail about the extent of the problems—including how one test was so inaccurate that it “lost any diagnostic value”—and patient complaints.
She also had access to Ms. Holmes and said she was aware of their concerns but went ahead with the commercial launch of Theranos nonetheless.
In his testimony, Dr. Rosendorff said he had become uncomfortable with the amount of physician complaints about the failure rate of Theranos’ blood-testing machines and inaccurate test results before eventually giving up.
“The company was more about PR and fundraising than patient care,” he said.
John Carrerou, who highlighted Theranos’ problems in 2015 while in The Wall Street Journal, revealed On Tuesday, Dr. Rosendorff was his “first and foremost source” in breaking down the story.
“Salute to his courage and integrity,” Mr. Carrerou wrote on Twitter.
Prosecutors insisted that Theranos’ tests did not work.
The prosecution’s strategy this week focused on how Theranos’ machines routinely failed quality control tests and produced inaccurate results.
An email submitted during Dr. Rosendorff’s testimony described a patient who hadn’t felt “right” after increasing his dose of a blood-thinning drug in response to an incorrect Theranos test result.
Prosecutors run another witness, Dr. Victoria Sung, who worked as a senior scientist at the pharmaceutical company Celgene during the contract with Theranos, through a Celgene slideshow. This included an analysis of tests from Theranos that showed more unhelpful results and more volatility than commercially available alternatives.
Ultimately, Celgene shortened its Theranos deal.
The defense tried to put the blame for Theranos’ testing problems on the laboratory director.
Ms. Holmes’ attorney, Lance Wade, spent three days this week grilling Dr. Rosendorff to establish that it was the lab director – not her client – who was legally responsible for what happened in Theranos’ lab .
Mr. Wade emphasized Dr. Rosendorff’s advanced science credentials, compared to Ms. Holmes, who dropped out of Stanford University during her sophomore year. Dr. Rosendorff admitted that Ms. Holmes instructed her never to report an incorrect result.
But according to emails and testimony produced by the government, Dr. Rosendorff had expressed concerns to Miss Holmes and other top officials about inaccurate testing and quality control failures. Other email chains revealed that Dr. Rosendorff was left out of the loop.
On Friday, Mr. Wade tried to poke a hole in Dr. Rosendorff’s credibility, pointing out that he was slow to respond to doctors’ complaints. Mr. Wade also showed jury emails between Dr. Rosendorff, Ms. Holmes, and Sunny Balwani, the former Chief Operating Officer of Theranos, to show that they were Dr. Rosendorff’s concerns.
