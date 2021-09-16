Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Live Updates
19 hours ago
Erin Griffith
That’s all for today.️
22 hours ago
Erin Griffith
So far the subject of Cheung’s cross-examination appears to be to use excruciatingly mysterious details about Theranos Lab’s procedures and procedures, to show that its work was too complex, involving lots of smart, pedigree people.
1 day ago
Erin Griffith
Cheung testified that in meetings about quality control failures, Theranos laboratory directors overlooked the most obvious possible cause of failures: “Edison devices didn’t work.”
1 day ago
Erin Griffith
Trial Gear Alert: A reporter brought his binoculars to watch the display on the TV screen.
1 day ago
Erin Griffith
Erica Cheung is back on the stand. He described Theranos’ practice of performing blood tests for VIPs, where some results came from Theranos machines and others from Siemens analyzers.
1 day ago
Erin Griffith
Let me pay attention to the woman who clapped and shouted “You’re a good mom!” Holmes suddenly came out of the courtroom yesterday when Judge Davila warned everyone that shouting things like this in front of any jury could be proven wrong. I don’t see him here today!
1 day ago
Erin Griffith
Elizabeth Holmes’s crew is only with her mother today.
#Elizabeth #Holmes #Trial #Live #Updates
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.