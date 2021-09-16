Elizabeth #Holmes #Trial #Live #Updates

Tech

10 seconds ago
19 hours ago

That’s all for today.️

22 hours ago

So far the subject of Cheung’s cross-examination appears to be to use excruciatingly mysterious details about Theranos Lab’s procedures and procedures, to show that its work was too complex, involving lots of smart, pedigree people.

1 day ago

Cheung testified that in meetings about quality control failures, Theranos laboratory directors overlooked the most obvious possible cause of failures: “Edison devices didn’t work.”

1 day ago

Trial Gear Alert: A reporter brought his binoculars to watch the display on the TV screen.

1 day ago

Erica Cheung is back on the stand. He described Theranos’ practice of performing blood tests for VIPs, where some results came from Theranos machines and others from Siemens analyzers.

1 day ago

Let me pay attention to the woman who clapped and shouted “You’re a good mom!” Holmes suddenly came out of the courtroom yesterday when Judge Davila warned everyone that shouting things like this in front of any jury could be proven wrong. I don’t see him here today!

1 day ago

Elizabeth Holmes’s crew is only with her mother today.

