Elizabeth Holmes was ‘in charge’ of Theranos, says General Mattiso

Theranos’ board member James “Mad Dog” Mattis, a four-star general and former Secretary of Defense, served among the company’s impeccably credible supporters – But testifying at Elizabeth Holmes’ trial on Wednesday, he was nothing so much as a well-dressed grandfather. At one point, when the defense asked him if he remembered the discussion of high-throughput devices, he seemed bewildered.

When Mattis first met Theranos Holmes in 2011, he told the court, he pricked his finger to get an idea of ​​how the blood was drawn. And like a young woman in a fairy tale, she fell under his spell. In the US v Elizabeth Holmes lawsuit, he said he was “taken” with the Theranos device. Now “young Elizabeth,” as Mattis addressed her in an email, faces 10 counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“I was a firm believer in getting it in the theater so it could stand out and deliver.”

Mattis’ testimony on Wednesday was the most damning in the trial so far. He portrayed Holmes firmly in control of Theranos, even telling board members what to discuss with the press. He seems to have been misled about the capabilities of a Theranos analyst named Edison.

Mattis wrote to Holmes in October 2011, when he was in command of US Central Command, “I would like to see an idea of ​​using your device to accelerate entry into our forces for a rapid ‘pilot project’ or ‘proof of principle. Trying to find a way.” . In today’s testimony, he said he wanted to make a side-by-side comparison with existing blood testing technology. This never happened.

The analyst’s small size was particularly appealing to him, he testified. Sick bays on ships have limited space, making it difficult to set up laboratories in remote locations, and the idea of ​​being able to run tests quickly and accurately to wounded soldiers was particularly appealing. “I was a strong believer in getting it in theaters so that it could stand out and deliver,” he said.

“What she was doing was breathtaking.”

Mattis described Holmes as “sharp, articulate, committed” and said she was “aggressive” about trying to work with the Defense Department. At the time, it did not say that Theranos did not have the resources to do so, nor did it mention a commercial launch.

To Matisse’s knowledge, the Theranos analyst had never been deployed in covert operations, on military helicopters, or anywhere else in the military. This is a particular problem for Holmes to defend, as he told investors that Theranos devices were being deployed in Afghanistan.

After retiring from the military, Mattis visited Theranos headquarters in late 2013. There they saw the Theranos analyzer—and not the commercially available equipment that Erica Cheung and Surekha Gangakhedkar testified—that Theranos was using for most of its tests.

Holmes invited her to join the Theranos board to help build a good corporate culture – her management experience would be helpful, he told her. “What she was doing was breathtaking,” he said. As a board member, Holmes was not his primary source of information about Theranos’ technology, she was his only source of information, he said.

“Ms. Holmes was in charge.”

Mattis invested $85,000 in Theranos when he joined the board, “a significant amount for someone who’s been in government for 40 years,” he said with a slight smile.

At board meetings, Holmes was the primary presenter. His co-defendant, Sunny Balwani, who is being prosecuted separately, sometimes gave financial forecasts, but “Ms. Holmes was in charge,” Mattis said. He said the board meetings were held in which Balwani was also not present.

This testimony, naturally, poses a problem for the defense, who is trying to pin the blame on Balwani and others. But it is consistent with Holmes’ media profile in that period, which presented him as being in complete control of the company.

Media coverage of Holmes was offered live today. was above a wall street journal The article which claimed that Theranos devices were “faster, cheaper, and more accurate than traditional methods and only required microscopic blood volumes, not vial after vial of the stuff.” This was in line with Matisse’s understanding of technology at the time, he said. The article was also included in the board meeting.

Mattis later learned that only a few tests were actually run on the Theranos machine. Had they known that third-party tools were being used for most of the tests, that “would have dampened my enthusiasm considerably,” he said.

Matisse also spoke to Roger Parloff Luck article—and before doing so, he asked Holmes for guidance on what to say. Parloff’s article claimed that Theranos “buys no analysts from third parties,” which was not true. But the claim was in line with what Matisse understood at the time, he told the court. He a. also received guidelines about New Yorker Article: They didn’t have to discuss how the technology worked.

Later, a lawyer for Theranos emailed Mattis to tell him not to speak to John Carrerou, who was reporting his blockbuster story about Theranos; In the email, Carreyrou’s ensuing story was described as defaming the company and exposing trade secrets.

After the story came out, the board of directors was rebranded as the board of advisors. A slide from that meeting was shown to the jurors—and the only part of it that wasn’t edited was the words “duty of loyalty.”

“I thought we were doing it on Theranos’ gear.”

That didn’t stop another board member, former Wells Fargo chief Richard Kovacevich, from emailing Holmes and the rest of the board with questions. “So when blood is drawn into the venous tubes, do I understand correctly that the tests are done on lab-like equipment and not the Edison and those are sent to the CLIA for testing whereas the Edison is only used for FDA tests? being done?” Kovacevich wrote.

Holmes replied that Theranos was transitioning between regulatory standards, and Mattis said he understood that Carrero had essentially “caught up”. [the company] in between.” Holmes didn’t tell the board that third-party tests were used because Edison didn’t work for everything. “I thought we were doing it on Theranos gear,” he Testified.

But after a few “surprise, depressing surprises,” Mattis said he began to question whether Edison actually worked. “There came a time when I didn’t know what to believe about Theranos anymore,” he said. He resigned as a member of the board at the end of 2016, as he understood that he would be named as Secretary of Defense.

As damaging as his testimony was, it also seemed that Mattis was easily confused. He was not entirely sure where he would first meet Holmes, although he knew it was before or after a speech in San Francisco. He didn’t even remember that he had bought stock options in the company – although the defense showed the paperwork that he did. When asked how much he earned in a year as a board member, Mattis said $50,000; Documents produced by the defense showed that he actually earned $150,000 per year.

But when the defense tried to tell him that Holmes never told him the technology was ready, Mattis pushed back. Holmes had told him that the technology was ready to be deployed in the field for side-by-side comparisons with existing blood tests, he insisted.

“I assumed it would be more than a handful of tests,” Mattis said, “or it would be useless to us.”