Elizabeth Howell murder: SUNY Potsdam cancels classes; off-campus shooting deemed ‘random act of violence’

Classes were canceled Monday at SUNY Potsdam in New York’s upper state to mourn students and teachers following the deadly off-campus shooting of 21-year-old college senior Elizabeth Havel.

Howell, a music education student at Crane School of Music in SUNY Potsdam, was found lying on the side of College Park Road just before 6pm on Friday – just a few steps from campus – suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Michael J., 31, of Massena, New York. Snow was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder. Following a sentencing hearing in Town of Potsdam, he was remanded in custody at St. Lawrence County Jail without bail. Tushar is not a student or employee or graduate of the organization, SUNY spokeswoman Alexandra Jacobs Wilcox confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital.

Elizabeth Howell, a celebrity from the Crane Symphony Orchestra, is performing her New Year's Eve performance at the Crane Candlelight Concert Holiday in December 2018.

(Jason Hunter / Sunny Potsdam)

Authorities have released some details about the possible motive. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that a preliminary investigation found the shooting was an “isolated incident.” New York State Police appealed to the public on Sunday for information about anyone who saw a snow or gray Honda Civic carrying a New York registration KVE2731 between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday.

A law enforcement source told Gadget Clock Digital that there was no connection between the suspect and the victim, calling it a “random act of violence.” The investigation is being conducted by campus, local, state police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

Monday is President’s Day, a public holiday, but classes are still held at SUNY Potsdam, Will told. Classes have been canceled due to the recent tragedy. Over the weekend, Counseling Center staff will organize open drop-in hours for students and conduct special sessions on Mondays specifically for affected groups, such as students and faculty at the Crane School of Music.

“We are there to support all of our students and their families at this time. This is definitely a push for our community,” Wilk told Gadget Clock Digital. “It would be a shock to any campus community, but I believe that the last massacre took place in the village of Potsdam seven years ago, and it is a very unusual event for our community, which is why it is such a shock.”

The suspect, Michael Snow, 31, of Massena in New York, is charged with one count of second-degree murder. At the time of the killing, Snow was seen driving the gray Honda Civic's NY registration KVE2731. The driver's side door was damaged.

(New York State Police)

Howell, who went with “Beth”, a celestial who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra, was accompanied by SUNY Potsdam president Dr. Phil Neisser said in a message addressed to students and colleagues on Saturday.

“He was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of him,” he wrote. “Please hold Beth, her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers this evening. The entire SUNY Potsdam community mourns her loss, and we stand united in remembering her.”

Willke said the school would review its security measures even if the shooting took place off campus in the village of Potsdam, New York City, about 30 miles from the Canadian border.

“Since we were arrested, law enforcement has made sure there is no active threat. At the same time, we understand that students and parents have understandable concerns and want to feel safe,” Will said. “We are reporting a full after-action with our local police departments. We will review all our security measures. We cannot control the situation outside the campus, but we can certainly work with our partners in the village. Separately, we have escorts that It can help to go home or wherever they go if they don’t feel safe, both through the police department and people simply offer to help. ”

Will told the university that he would host a music therapy session and planned a musical event on Wednesday in Howell’s memory to allow people to mourn and play pieces. It will not be a formal concert, with perfect performances and a little rehearsal time to relieve stress, Will said. A formal concert in honor of Howell and other commemorative ceremonies will be scheduled later in the semester.

Campus resources, including a fitness center, library and student union, will remain open Monday to give students some signs of normalcy and a chance to get together, Will told. There is also a dedicated memorial in Howell’s honor that continues to grow each day with flowers and souvenirs and notes, which will be collected later and given to Howell’s family, he added.

