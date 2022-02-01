Elizabeth, N.J. Residents Displaced By Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Now Say They Are Being Booted From Hotels – Gadget Clock



ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Frustrations are mounting for residents displaced by a storm in New Jersey last year.

They had to leave their homes because of the damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Now, they say they’re being told they can’t stay in their hotels anymore, either, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Monday.

Fed up and out of options, a group of residents took their grievances straight to Elizabeth City Hall.

There, they were told the mayor was not available, but could leave a number.

They were part of a group of hundreds who were displaced nearly five months ago, when flooding from Ida destroyed the Oakwood Plaza apartment complex, killing four people.

Many are still living in hotels, paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But it appears they could be getting the boot again.

“I just don’t want to leave,” resident Lataiyyah Washington said.

Washington said she was told by the city that she and her two kids had to be out Monday.

“I don’t know. I just cry. It’s painful. Like, I don’t have nowhere to go or nothing,” Washington said.

Former residents of Oakwood Plaza say C.I.S. Management, which runs the rent-subsidized housing complex, offered them apartments in other areas. But many said they are not big enough or are too far away.

Samaria White turned down an apartment nearly two hours south in Atlantic City.

“My family, everything, my support system and everything is here, and I’ve been working at ShopRite for going on eight years. Eight years. They just want me to just leave everything,” White said.

White added when she turned down that apartment she was told by the city of Elizabeth that she would have to leave the hotel by the end of this week.

“We didn’t bring that storm. We didn’t ask to be here. And they shouldn’t be mistreating us like this,” White said.

The displaced residents said they have received housing vouchers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. They’re just asking for more time in the hotel, so they can find a permanent place to live.

At least two people told CBS2 that Mayor Chris Bollwage called them Monday, but made no promises to help. Caloway made multiple attempts to reach the mayor, but did not get a response.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.