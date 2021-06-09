Elizabeth Olsen reveals she is MARRIED as she subtly calls Robbie Arnett her ‘husband’



Elizabeth Olsen has revealed she has married her accomplice Robbie Arnett after she referred to as him her ‘husband’ throughout a WandaVision interview on Tuesday.

The actress, 32, spoke to Kaley Cuoco for Selection’s Actors on Actors collection the place she ‘casually’ dropped the information.

Elizabeth has been engaged to Milo Greene musician Robbie since 2019 after relationship for 3 years.

In the course of the interview, the actress stated that she was doing the interview from her lavatory on account of building noises and sweetly referred to as her ‘husband’ Robbie a ‘f**king cutie’ as he helped adorn.

She stated: ‘I am in a rest room. I have been within the U.Okay. for seven months, and I received again two days in the past, and my neighbor is doing a lot building to their yard. I can nonetheless hear it, and I am within the furthest lavatory.’

She added: ‘I additionally simply observed that my husband put Little Miss Magic, you understand, the Little Miss books? They’re these basic books, however magic due to WandaVision, as a result of he is such a f**king cutie.’

DailyMail.com has contacted her representatives for remark.

Elizabeth despatched followers into meltdown after the interview as they took to Twitter to joke about how ‘casually’ she dropped the revelation.

One particular person stated: ‘Elizabeth Olsen saying out of nowhere: “MY HUSBAND”‘, adopted by a GIF of somebody pointing to their ring finger.

A special fan put: ‘So Lizzie received married and talked about her husband so casually in chat with kaley cuoco prefer it’s not an enormous revelation #elizabetholsen.’

One other follower commented: ‘I really like that #ElizabethOlsen casually talked about her ‘husband’ in an interview! Congratulations to the comfortable couple!’

Whereas a distinct account added: ‘Elizabeth Olsen saying “my husband”‘, adopted by a GIF of Rachel from Associates leaping up and down.

Elsewhere in the course of the interview, Elizabeth confirmed that WandaVision wont be getting a second season as it is a ‘restricted collection’.

Kaley, 35, requested: ‘Do you suppose you’ll do a second season of WandaVision?’ to which the actress replied: ‘No. It’s undoubtedly a restricted collection.’

The Huge Bang Principle star continued: ‘Restricted collection. Effectively, we stated that too…’ with Elizabeth explaining: ‘I imply, I am saying that. I don’t know. I imply, with Marvel, you possibly can by no means say no. Individuals die.’

Unhappy: Elsewhere in the course of the interview, Elizabeth confirmed that WandaVision wont be getting a second season as it is a ‘restricted collection’ (pictured in nonetheless)

To which Kaley joked: ‘That’s true. You’re proper. I actually thought I had a serious scoop for the complete world simply now. However then she took it again in a short time.’

Sequence one in every of WandaVision resulted in March 2021 and it concluded with Wanda lastly realising her fact.

It comes after Elizabeth beforehand mentioned how signing as much as painting a Marvel character would influence her household plans.

The actress starred alongside Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in spin-off collection WandaVision.

Nonetheless, Elizabeth admitted she had considerations about committing to the character – who she has beforehand performed in 5 films – for therefore lengthy would work for her household life.

Requested by OK! journal how committing to Marvel impacts her life selections, she stated: ‘Infants? That is so humorous … That was a part of the Marvel pitch.

‘Kevin Feige pitched the brand new present to me and he instructed me about Physician Unusual 2 – after which I stated, “So when ought to I take into consideration conceiving a baby, if I need to?”

Present: Sequence one in every of WandaVision resulted in March 2021 and it concluded with Wanda lastly realising her fact (pictured in nonetheless with co-star Paul Bettany)

‘He stated to me, “I am going to inform you an identical factor I instructed Zoe [Saldana] and Scarlett [Johansson], You want your life and we’ll work round you.”‘ That is actually the most effective reply any boss might say.’

The Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) seems in a number of Marvel Comics.

She seems within the movies Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil Warfare (2016), Avengers: Infinity Warfare (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the forthcoming Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity (2022), and is a lead character within the Disney+ collection WandaVision (2021).