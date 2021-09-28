Elizabeth Warren calls Jerome Powell a ‘dangerous man’

Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio and the head of the Senate Banking Committee, said there had never been a black woman on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors in Washington, while also noting reporting from earlier this year showed a lack Went. of black economists in the central bank.

He asked whether Mr. Powell believed there should be a black woman on the central bank’s board of governors.

“I strongly agree that we want everyone’s voice to be heard around the table, and that will certainly include black women,” Mr. Powell said. “Certainly we have no role in the selection process, but we would certainly welcome it.”

Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook and labor union AFL-CIO chief economist William Spriggs are often picked as potential candidates for gubernatorial positions or leadership roles. Both are black. Lyle Brainard, a white woman who is currently a Fed governor, is often picked up as a potential replacement for Mr. Powell if he is not re-nominated, and Sarah Bloom Ruskin, a white woman who is a former top president. Fed and Treasury officials are often suggested as Mr Quarles’ replacement.

Mr. Powell, as he said, has no formal role in the selection of his future colleagues on the Fed’s board.

However, he and his colleagues on the Fed board will have a chance to weigh in on who will take over the two newly opened positions around the Fed’s decision-making table. The central bank has a total of 19 officers, seven governors and 12 regional bank presidents.

Robert S. Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, and Eric S. Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, both announced their imminent retirements on Monday, amid widespread criticism that they were trading securities in 2020 — a year in which the Fed has been pushing broad market rescue in response to the pandemic. unchecked.

Mr. Powell addressed the scandal on Tuesday, pledging to lawmakers that the Fed would change its ethics rules, saying the Fed was watching business activity to ensure it was in compliance with those rules and legislation. Is.