Elka Schumann, Matriarch of the Bread and Puppet Theater, Dies at 85

Elka Schumann, who with her husband Peter directed the Bread and Puppet Theater in Vermont, known for its counter-cultural messages through avant-garde puppets, died on August 1 in a hospital in Newport, Vermont. She was 85 years old.

The cause was a stroke, his son Max Schumann said.

As its name suggests, the Théâtre du Pain et des Marionnettes is dedicated to two types of art: baking and puppetry. Fresh sourdough bread, ground and baked by Mr. Schumann, was handed out to cast members and the audience as monstrous papier-mâché puppets, propelled by actors inside them, told stories that tackled social and political causes such as housing inequalities and anti-war and anti-project activism.

Among the recurring characters was the troupe’s first antagonist, Uncle Fatso, whose roles included a slumlord and allegorical depictions of Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard M. Nixon. The troupe’s productions included interpretations of plays by left-wing German playwright Bertolt Brecht and performances based on the diaries of anarchist Emma Goldman.

New York Times critic Holland Cotter described a visit to the Bread and Puppet Theater in 2007 as surreal, “an impossible staging trick, a miracle experience.”