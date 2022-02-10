World

Ella French murder: Chicago woman charged with felony for allegedly vandalizing memorial for slain cop

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ella French murder: Chicago woman charged with felony for allegedly vandalizing memorial for slain cop
Written by admin
Ella French murder: Chicago woman charged with felony for allegedly vandalizing memorial for slain cop

Ella French murder: Chicago woman charged with felony for allegedly vandalizing memorial for slain cop

Illinois police have arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of defacing a memorial for Chicago Police Officer Ella French – who died in a shootout with suspects last year.

Anna Kochakian allegedly tore down a photo of French placed at the memorial just days after her murder, crumpled it up and threw it in a trash can on a Chicago “L” platform, state police said Wednesday.

It wasn’t until this week that police obtained a warrant for her arrest on a felony charge of defacement of a police memorial. They arrested her at her home around 10 am, according to authorities.

Anna Kochakian allegedly tore down a photo of French placed at the memorial just days after her murder, crumpled it up and threw it in a trash can on a Chicago "L" platform, state police said Wednesday.

Anna Kochakian allegedly tore down a photo of French placed at the memorial just days after her murder, crumpled it up and threw it in a trash can on a Chicago “L” platform, state police said Wednesday.
(Illinois State Police)

SLAIN NYPD OFFICER WILBERT MORA’S ORGAN DONATIONS SAVE 5 LIVES

“The offender was arrested using the handcuffs of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., her partner,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted. “This was a moment of justice for Ella, her family, the Chicago Police Department and all those who knew and loved Ella.”

Officer Carlos Yanez, 40, survived two gunshot wounds to the head during the shootout that claimed French’s life. His injuries may leave him permanently disabled.

Chicago police arrested Anna Kochakian with the handcuffs of Ella French's partner, who was also severely injured during the shooting that killed her.

Chicago police arrested Anna Kochakian with the handcuffs of Ella French’s partner, who was also severely injured during the shooting that killed her.
(Chicago Police)

ELLA FRENCH MURDER: CHICAGO TOP COP VOICES ‘OUTRAGE’ AFTER RELEASE OF SUSPECT ACCUSED OF SUPPLYING GUN

READ Also  Glenville police warn of retirement scam

Two brothers, Monty and Eric Morgan, have been charged in connection with the violence.

Monty Morgan allegedly opened fire on officers during a traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021, fatally striking French, 29, and wounding Yanez. Eric Morgan was driving the car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A third officer returned fire and struck Monty Morgan in the stomach. He was charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder. His brother faces firearms and obstruction charges.

Kochakian is due back in court Thursday for a bond hearing. She is charged with defacement of a police memorial, a Class 4 felony.

#Ella #French #murder #Chicago #woman #charged #felony #allegedly #vandalizing #memorial #slain #cop

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Detective Probing Death of Lauren Smith-Fields Suspended, CT Mayor Says – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment