Ellen DeGeneres shares her decision to end her talk show in her first monologue about the news



Ellen DeGeneres shared the news of her decision to end her long-running talk show after yet one more season when she delivered her show-opening monologue on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old comic claimed she had identified for years that she would end her show after it is upcoming nineteenth season, regardless of latest controversy over her allegedly poisonous work atmosphere.

DailyMail.com revealed earlier on Wednesday that DeGeneres could be stepping down from her collection after taping greater than 3,000 episodes.

DeGeneres opened the monologue, which might be broadcast on Thursday, with the news of her departure.

‘As we speak I am asserting that subsequent season, season 19 goes to be my final season,’ she stated, by way of Individuals.

‘The previous 18 years … has modified my life. You all have modified my life. I’m eternally grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing — typically crying. This show has been the best expertise of my life and I owe all of it to you,’ she continued.

DeGeneres added that she had ‘thought quite a bit about this decision’ in session with her spouse, actress Portia de Rossi, 48.

‘I sat with it for some time. I meditated on it. I talked to Portia. I talked to myself. Just a few instances I used to be speaking to myself and Portia thought I used to be speaking to her. One time I used to be speaking to Portia however she thought I used to be speaking to myself due to the different instances once I was speaking to myself and he or she thought I used to be speaking to her,’ she joked.

‘One time I used to be speaking to Alexa and Siri answered, and one other time I used to be speaking to the TV and I by accident texted my eye physician. The purpose is, I want to take a break from speaking.’

DeGeneres went on to declare it had at all times been her plan to end the collection after season 19, although she did not tackle how claims that she fostered a poisonous work atmosphere and allowed her producers to bully staff might need sped up the end of her show.

‘Two years in the past, I signed a deal for 3 extra years. I at all times knew in my coronary heart that season 19 could be my final,’ she stated. ‘The reality is I at all times belief my instincts. My intuition informed me it is time. As a comic, I’ve at all times understood the significance of … timing. In all seriousness, I really felt like subsequent season was the proper time to end this wonderful chapter.’

She continued, evaluating the decision to end her show amid the ongoing controversy to her decision to come out as homosexual whereas starring on her eponymous TV collection in the Nineteen Nineties.

‘In 1997, I knew it was time to come out on my sitcom and reside my fact. Again then I had a vivid dream {that a} fowl flew out of a cage and set itself free as a result of it wanted to get out of that cage. Lately I had a dream {that a} fowl, a phenomenal fowl with vibrant pink feathers, got here to my window and whispered, “You may nonetheless do stuff on Netflix.” And that was the signal I used to be on the lookout for,’ she joked.

‘Eighteen years in the past, on the very first show, I stated that this was gonna be a relationship. And we’re gonna proceed that relationship even when this show ends. However not in this home. ‘Trigger you understand I like to transfer.’

The previous standup promised to have a ‘improbable last season’ with ‘a whole lot of surprises,’ in addition to ‘journeys down reminiscence lane’ to pay tribute to her loyal followers.

Ellen’s last season is ready to premiere on September 13 of this yr.

DailyMail.com beforehand revealed DeGeneres’s plan to depart her show.

A supply shut to the host informed DailyMail.com that Ellen was anticipated to make the announcement on Wednesday as a result of she ‘has had sufficient and informed her crew that she’s carried out.’

‘She’s promised yet one more season after this one and can exit at the end of the 2021/2022 season — the nineteenth season of the show,’ they continued. ‘The scores have tanked and have been really appalling this yr and Ellen is aware of her time is up.’

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen confirmed the news and stated, ‘While you’re a artistic particular person, you always want to be challenged — and as nice as this show is, and as enjoyable as it’s, it is simply not a problem anymore.’

The show’s end comes after a number of former and present staff accused Ellen of fostering a poisonous work atmosphere final yr and turning a blind eye to bullying by executives.

Ellen and Warner Brothers are anticipated to make a public announcement as early as Wednesday afternoon, in accordance to the supply.

Ellen informed her workers of the show’s ending on Tuesday and can talk about the news on Thursday’s show with Oprah Winfrey.

Our supply stated, ‘The show has bled viewers since the poisonous atmosphere round Ellen and her show was made public.’

The scores for complete households from February 2020 to February 2021 had been down 40% in New York Metropolis and Chicago; in Los Angeles she’s misplaced 59% of viewers.

In Philly scores in the similar time interval had been down 32% and in San Francisco she misplaced 50% of viewers.

Since its season premiere in September, the show garnered a median of 1.5 million viewers by March – down 1.1 million from the similar time frame a yr in the past, which had 2.6 million common viewers.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show acquired off to a robust scores begin final fall in her 18th season premiere when she addressed the scandal, however has seen a swift decline in the months since.

‘I realized that issues occur right here that by no means ought to have occurred,’ Ellen stated in her season premiere. ‘I take that very severely. And I need to say I’m so sorry to the individuals who had been affected.

‘I do know that I am in a place of privilege and energy, and I notice that with that comes duty. I take duty for what occurs at my show.’

‘That is me and my intention is to at all times be the greatest particular person I could be, and if I’ve ever let somebody down, if I’ve ever damage their emotions, I’m so sorry for that,’ she stated. ‘If that is ever the case, I’ve let myself down and I’ve damage myself as effectively as a result of I at all times attempt to develop as an individual.

‘I take a look at every part that comes into my life as a possibility to be taught. I acquired into this enterprise to make folks snigger and really feel good, that is my favourite factor to do.’

The claims of Ellen’s poisonous work atmosphere had been revealed in July 2020 by one present and 10 former staff of the daytime talk show who accused three govt producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, of ‘bullying.’

Govt producers Glavin, Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman had been all fired from the widespread talk show following the accusations leveled in opposition to them by present and former staffers.

Ellen got here out with an apology after it was introduced that her show was topic to a probe by WarnerMedia which appeared into ‘workers experiences on set’.

The host despatched her workers a memo in which she wrote she was ‘taking steps… to right’ points with her staff.

‘On day certainly one of our show, I informed everybody in our first assembly that The Ellen DeGeneres Show could be a spot of happiness – nobody would ever increase their voice, and everybody could be handled with respect. Clearly, one thing modified, and I’m disillusioned to be taught that this has not been the case. And for that, I’m sorry,’ Ellen stated in the memo.

‘As we have grown exponentially, I’ve not been ready to keep on high of every part and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I would need them carried out. Clearly some did not,’ she added. ‘That may now change and I am dedicated to making certain this doesn’t occur once more.’

Amongst the allegations was one made by a Black lady who claimed she suffered plenty of ‘microaggressions,’ her request for a increase was ignored and he or she was accused of ‘strolling round wanting resentful and indignant’ after asking for workers members to endure variety and inclusion coaching.

One other former worker alleged they had been fired after taking medical depart for one month following a suicide try.

A preferred declare that circulated is that workers members had been instructed not to communicate to Ellen.

Some claims included that workers are required to chew gum earlier than talking to her due to her ‘delicate nostril’, and that she polices workers lunch orders and bans anybody from consuming fish or meat.

As well as to these claims, the show was rocked once more when three dozen staff of the daytime talk show alleged that senior executives who work behind the scenes groped and kissed staffers, solicited certainly one of them for oral intercourse, and had been ‘handsy with girls.’

Jonathan Norman, a co-executive producer, is alleged to have ‘groomed’ a former worker by taking him to concert events and showering him with different items and perks earlier than trying to carry out oral intercourse on him.

Kevin Leman, the show’s head author and govt producer, is alleged to have solicited oral intercourse from an worker. Others say they witnessed Leman grope one other colleague.

And Ed Glavin, an govt producer, allegedly ‘had a fame for being handsy with girls,’ in accordance to former staff.

The previous staffers informed BuzzFeed News that they imagine the host knew that a number of of her senior showrunners and producers had been alleged to have dedicated sexual misconduct in opposition to junior-level staff.