Ellen Foley recalls her epic duet with Meat Loaf: ‘Stop right there!’

Ellen Foley recalls her epic duet with Meat Loaf: ‘Cease right there!’



“Cease Right There!” Three phrases of warning — and three phrases that Ellen Foley credit with launching her profession in music.

It was Foley who belted out the phrases to Meat Loaf about midway by way of their eight-and-a-half minute duet “Paradise By the Dashboard Gentle,” the epic seduction tune on his mega-selling 1977 “Bat Out of Hell” album.

Foley is now wanting again on the singular expertise of creating the memorable tune as she recalls Meat Loaf and a “stunning, feisty, joyful friendship” that started in her early 20s. Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday at 74.

He was essentially the most unlikely of rock superstars, Foley says.

“I imply, that’s the wild factor,” she mentioned in an interview Friday, when requested to elucidate the supply of his fame. “Who would have thought that on the finish of the ’70s, this 300-pound-plus man can be a star? However that’s what it was. He was a personality, , bigger than life.”

However, she says, he got here on the right time.

“Folks had been prepared for this. Folks had been prepared to come back out of the laid-back Fleetwood Mac ’70s. And he had a rare voice. I don’t know if he ever took a voice lesson — I feel he got here out fairly totally fashioned. First time I ever noticed him stroll right into a rehearsal corridor, he was Meat Loaf. He knew what he was.”

It was within the ’70s that Foley met Meat Loaf, when the 2 of them had been driving round in a blue van, touring with a Nationwide Lampoon comedy present. “We bought very shut,” she mentioned. “You’re on the street, you’re feeling lonely and there are simply folks you gravitate to.”

She describes him, as others have, as somewhat a man-child. “I am not saying that derogatorily,” she famous. “However I feel all the ladies in his life most likely ended up type of caring for him.”

“Bat Out of Hell,” a collaboration with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren, overcame blended critiques to change into, through aggressive touring, one of many top-selling albums in historical past, with worldwide gross sales of greater than 40 million copies.

“I feel it was offered off of reside efficiency,” Foley mentioned of the 1977 album. “They toured the heck out of it and folks noticed him, and had been simply blown away and acquired the document.” And, in fact, there was “the surprise of Meat Loaf,” she added. “He was a surprise, actually.”

As for his or her “Paradise” duet — about two youngsters “doubly blessed” as a result of they had been “barely 17” and “barely dressed” — folks by no means stopped speaking to Foley about it.

“It’s bought an unbelievable mythology round it,” she mentioned, noting that individuals usually inform her they misplaced their virginity to the tune. “Which is smart,” she mentioned. “They had been following the script.” (The tune included baseball announcer Phil Rizzuto giving a play-by-play about rounding the bases and sliding into house. Rizzuto later mentioned he didn’t understand it was a metaphor.)

However Foley says folks additionally recite a litany of different events after they’ve pulled out the tune, telling her: “‘I did it at karaoke, at my wedding ceremony, at my highschool reunion, at my bar mitzvah.'”

“It’s type of unimaginable,” she mentioned.

Certainly, Foley says, she typically looks like an astronaut, wanting again on the large moonshot that outlined a profession.

“You do one factor and it goes with you on your complete life,” she mentioned, “and it makes you all the time related, and it makes you’re feeling as younger as you probably did once you sang that tune — or went to the moon.”

Actually, although, Foley, now 70, was solely starting an extended profession as each an actor and singer.

She later originated the function of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” in San Diego, and on TV starred for a season in “Evening Courtroom.” She’s recorded quite a few solo albums and final 12 months launched her fifth, “Combating Phrases.” She continues to carry out and to show.

However this week, Foley is remembering the pal she merely calls Meat, whom she final noticed after they collaborated on his 2016 album, “Braver Than We Are.”

“Meat introduced me into the consciousness of the rock ‘n’ roll world,” she wrote on Fb, “and thru ‘Paradise By the Dashboard Gentle,’ I get to be a attractive teenager all the time. Meat: I’ll love you perpetually.”