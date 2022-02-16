Elli Avram invested his entire deposit to come to India – 10 years in the film industry! Eli Avram invested his entire deposit to come to India

News oi-Salman Khan

It has been 10 years since actress Elli Avram came to India and the month of February is very special for her. Elli Avram came to India from Sweden in the same month. Ellie spent many years collecting money so that she could come to India to pursue her dreams, and now the versatile actress has completed a decade in us. Eli believes that, “I used to deposit money to come to India and want to come here to fulfill my dreams, and now all those dreams are slowly coming true.

I am thankful to all those people who supported me in my journey of 10 years, who came as angels for me and stood by me in my good and bad times, showered me with lots of love.

All those directors, my colleagues who gave me the opportunity to work with them. This journey of ten years was full of ups and downs but the expectations never gave up.

This country has taught me many ways of life and encouraged me to keep moving forward.” By the way, this Swedish actress is ruling the hearts of people with her looks and her performance.

On the work front, Elli Avram will be seen in two tremendous projects and that is Amitabh Bachchan’s Good Boy and Tiger Shroff’s Ganpat. Apart from this, Ellie will be seen in two more regional films but the details of those films are not available yet.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 18:15 [IST]