Elli AvrRam: Elli AvrRam joins Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath know details Elli AvrRam will appear alongside Tiger Off and Kriti Sanon in ‘Ganapath’

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their Bollywood debut in the film ‘Hiropanti’. Now, Tiger and Kriti will once again be seen together in the action-packed film ‘Ganapat’. Since Kriti announced her joining the team in the film, speculation has started about the second female lead actress in the film. Where names like Nora Fatehi and Nupur Sanon were being mooted. Now Eli Avram has become a finalist for this character.

According to media reports, Eli Avram will be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Ganapath’. The first schedule of the film will be shot in London from October. Eli will be seen in the film in a different look like her co-actress and actor Kriti and Tiger.



The film is a two-part franchise and follows 10 years of Ganpati’s life from 2030 to 2040. The creators have made changes to the script keeping in mind the post-Kovid world. The first schedule is expected to be completed by January next year.

VFX is going to look great in this movie. The makers plan to launch VFX after the first schedule. Parts of the film will be shot in Mumbai next year. The film will be ready for release by Christmas 2022.

