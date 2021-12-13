Entertainment

Elli AvrRam may join kriti sanon and tiger shroff Ganapath read details | The entry of this actress in Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpat', this information came out!

14 seconds ago
Tiger Shroff’s Ganpat is a big film in which his opposite Kriti Sanon is going to be seen. Now a new update is coming out of this film, in which it is being said that Elli Avram is also going to join the team of this film. Media reports say that Ellie’s name has also been included in the cast of Ganpat.

Not much information has been revealed about the role of Elli Avram in Ganpat. It is being told that Elli Avram is going to shoot for Ganpat in London. He is also very excited for this film. Apart from this film, Ellie currently has many Bollywood projects, which she is busy with.

Elli AvrRam

Elli Avram will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Goodbye. Earlier, Elli Avram was seen in Har Fun Moula with Aamir Khan which proved to be a hit.

Talking about the film Ganpat, apart from Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon is also going to be seen in this film. Kriti is also going to be seen riding a bike and doing action this time. It is being told that this film will be released in theaters on December 24 next year. Vikas Bahl is directing this film.

Tiger and Kriti Sanon had stepped into Bollywood together. The first film was Heropanti of both and are going to be seen together once again through Ganpat. The first look post of this film has also been released.

Elli AvrRam may join kriti sanon and tiger shroff Ganapath read details

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 13:42 [IST]

