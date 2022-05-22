Ellie Carpenter injured in 2022 women’s Champions League final
On a sweltering evening on the Juventus Stadium, Henry gave Lyon the lead with a surprising strike in the sixth minute, profitable the ball and reducing inside on her proper foot earlier than firing a rocket from distance into the highest nook.
Hegerberg added a second with a header in the twenty third and the Norwegian striker then teed up Catarina Macario to attain Lyon’s third with a tap-in 10 minutes later because the Spaniards, who’ve solely misplaced as soon as all season, seemed a shadow of themselves.
Alexia Putellas pulled one again for Barca earlier than the break and in the second half they got here out all weapons blazing, forcing Lyon again however struggling to profit from their possibilities.
Patricia Guijarra beautiful lob from contained in the centre circle got here again off the bar and substitute Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic blazed a volley simply huge with the objective at her mercy.
Boasting loads of expertise in their squad, Lyon succeeded in doing all the pieces they may to take the tempo out of the sport and a drained Hegerberg nearly added a second in stoppage time, volleying the ball in opposition to the close to submit.
The final whistle heralded Lyon’s eighth triumph in the competitors after their final success in 2020, with France worldwide Wendy Renard elevating the trophy as fireworks exploded behind her.
With the membership’s official Twitter account shortly welcoming the Champions League trophy dwelling, Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor made historical past as the primary to win the competitors as each a participant and a coach.
“Barcelona had been unimaginable. However I’m simply actually completely happy that we had been in a position to begin the sport so nicely, getting these three objectives in the primary half actually helped,” Macario stated.
“I believe it simply got here out, we had been the group that confirmed up probably the most at the moment, and we had probably the most expertise. So fortunately, we had been in a position to come out on prime,” she added.
with Reuters
