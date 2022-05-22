Ellie Carpenter injured in 2022 women’s Champions League final

On a sweltering evening on the Juventus Stadium, Henry gave Lyon the lead with a surprising strike in the sixth minute, profitable the ball and reducing inside on her proper foot earlier than firing a rocket from distance into the highest nook.

Hegerberg added a second with a header in the twenty third and the Norwegian striker then teed up Catarina Macario to attain Lyon’s third with a tap-in 10 minutes later because the Spaniards, who’ve solely misplaced as soon as all season, seemed a shadow of themselves.

Ellie Carpenter is helped by the post-match celebrations by teammate Damaris Egurrola. Credit score:Getty Pictures

Alexia Putellas pulled one again for Barca earlier than the break and in the second half they got here out all weapons blazing, forcing Lyon again however struggling to profit from their possibilities.

Patricia Guijarra beautiful lob from contained in the centre circle got here again off the bar and substitute Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic blazed a volley simply huge with the objective at her mercy.