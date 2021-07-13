Elliot Lawrence, Award-Winning Conductor, Dies at 96

Elliot Lawrence, who after leading a big band in the 1940s and 1950s won a Tony Award for conducting on Broadway and has spent nearly half a century leading the orchestra that performs on the annual show of the Tonys, died July 2 in Manhattan. He was 96 years old.

His son Jamie confirmed the death at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

A pianist by training, Mr. Lawrence was a leader from an early age, forming a youth ensemble, the Band Busters, at the age of 12. In his twenties, he founded Elliot Lawrence and His Orchestra, which was voted the most promising new big band in the Billboard University polls in 1947 and 1948.

His later work as the conductor of the Tony Awards Orchestra – a job he got due to his success on Broadway and television – earned him two Emmy Awards.

“He was the happiest in front of an orchestra,” said Jamie Lawrence, who is also a musician and conductor.