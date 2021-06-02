Elon Musk blames ‘supply chain price pressure’ for Tesla’s increasing prices

Elon Musk blames ‘provide chain price stress’ for Tesla’s increasing prices



Tesla CEO Elon Musk has blamed provide chain price stress for incremental price will increase the corporate has made to its Mannequin 3 and Mannequin Y automobiles over the previous a number of months. “Prices increasing resulting from main provide chain price stress industry-wide,” the CEO tweeted in response to a criticism concerning the modifications. “Uncooked supplies particularly.”

At present, the CEO followed up to say that “microcontroller chips” are a specific problem proper now. However though Musk stated that he’s “by no means seen something prefer it,” he added that he doesn’t count on this to be a long-term subject. “Concern of working out is inflicting each firm to overorder – like the bathroom paper scarcity, however at epic scale.”

Musk had beforehand indicated in an April earnings name that Tesla was effectively positioned to climate the worldwide chip scarcity by “pivoting extraordinarily shortly to new microcontrollers.”

Our greatest problem is provide chain, particularly microcontroller chips. By no means seen something prefer it. Concern of working out is inflicting each firm to overorder – like the bathroom paper scarcity, however at epic scale. That stated, it’s obv not a long-term subject. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2021

Electrek has been monitoring Tesla’s price modifications in current months. The Commonplace Vary Plus model of the Mannequin 3 has elevated from $36,990 in February to $39,990 in late Could, for instance, whereas the Mannequin Y Lengthy Vary AWD model has gone from $49,990 to $51,990 over the identical interval. Tesla has up to date its prices nearly half a dozen occasions since February this yr.

Tesla is way from distinctive in seeing its prices affected by the worldwide chip scarcity, which has had a wide-reaching affect on the manufacturing of every thing from video games consoles to toasters. Automakers have been notably badly hit by the scarcity, and have needed to quickly shut down manufacturing strains at the same time as demand for new vehicles and vans will increase.