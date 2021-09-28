Elon Musk calls Biden ‘not the friendliest’ after White House EV summit

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk criticized President Joe Biden as “not the friendliest administration” after his company was turned down by the White House last month. Musk’s remarks came during a Code conference interview and came after a tweet in which the Tesla CEO mocked Biden, using a similar insult to former President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration invited auto executives to the White House last month to discuss the shared goal of increasing production of electric vehicles. Top executives from Ford, General Motors and Stelantis were invited. But Tesla, the world’s largest EV maker, was not.

“controlled by unions”

One possible reason Tesla isn’t invited is that its factory workers don’t unionize, while Biden is a big supporter of unions. During the Code interview, Musk went a step further, claiming that Biden’s administration was “controlled by the unions.”

Tesla is actively fighting against the company’s attempt to organize Tesla employees at its Fremont, California plant. Musk himself found labor law violations in 2019 by tweeting anti-union comments.

Musk has been tweaking Biden on Twitter for weeks. Last week, when asked why Biden didn’t release a statement about SpaceX’s recent rocket launch, Musk tweeted“He’s still sleeping,” echoes “Sleepy Joe,” the Trump nickname for Biden.

Update September 28th, 7:15PM ET:

On Twitter, a top United Auto Workers official responded to Musk’s comments: