Elon Musk cites “last-minute concerns” in delaying Tesla software rollout

Tesla has delayed the rollout of its full self-driving (FSD) beta 10.2 software rollout due to last-minute concerns, CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday start. He apologized for the delay, saying the release was likely on Sunday or Monday. He did not elaborate on the “concerns”.

Some last minute concerns about this build. Likely to release on Sunday or Monday. Sorry for the delay. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2021

The software was to roll out Friday to about 1,000 Tesla owners with a perfect safety score of 100 — as set by the automaker — with a gradual rollout to those with scores of 99 and above, according to musk.

Tesla has been testing a beta version of its FSD software for nearly a year, and despite the head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressing serious concerns about the software’s security, the carmaker last month extended FSD access for more drivers. began to expand. Before giving a Tesla driver access to an FSD, however, the company determines its “Safety Score,” which “evaluates the likelihood that your driving may result in a future collision.” The scores are tabulated using the data collected by the sensors in the driver’s Tesla.

The company requires owners who opt for FSD beta to sign non-disclosure agreements, and said they refrain from sharing video clips of the system’s mistakes online. To reiterate: FSD software does not make Tesla fully autonomous; Musk himself has said that he thinks a “feature full” version of the software will only “likely” allow someone to work from their home without human intervention and still require supervision.