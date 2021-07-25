Elon Musk hints at playing Bloodborne following its release on PC

Elon Musk is a gaming enthusiast who never misses an opportunity to tell the world about his love for video games. He can often be seen tweeting about his reaction to different games as well as sharing gaming memes.The tech magnate’s latest gaming reference came as a reply to the PC Gamer handle sharing an article on the 20th Anniversary of the nostalgic title, Max Payne, by Rockstar Games. It was an essential part of every gamer’s childhood, and it seems like Elon Musk was also one of them.So when he came across the tweet, he couldn’t stop himself from appreciating the title.Great game— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2021The billionaire’s reply started a thread of interesting tweets where fans asked about his opinion on various games. One of them asked Elon Musk whether he had gotten a chance to play Bloodborne, and his enthusiastic reply is a ray of sunshine for many gamers.Elon Musk has expressed his willingness to give Bloodborne a try since it is finally out on PC.Maybe I will. It’s on PC now.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2021Elon Musk waited for Bloodborne to release on PCThe 50-year-old has already mentioned how the Halo franchise is his all-time favorite. Musk has always preferred the Xbox over the PlayStation and naturally decided to wait until the PlayStation exclusive finally came out on PC. Clearly, Elon Musk is a loyal Microsoft fan, and no number of PlayStation exclusives can convince him to change sides. He would rather wait for the titles to have a PC release than get on a PlayStation.Another interesting thread that emerged from this conversation was Elon Musk’s reaction to World of Warcraft. Replying to one of the Pretoria-born star’s tweets, a fan asked Elon how much time he had spent playing World of Warcraft.I couldn’t do WoW. Awesome, but too much time required.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2021Unfortunately for the game’s fans, while Elon Musk finds WoW to be an extremely cool game, he feels it is way too lengthy. Clearly, with so many things on his plate, the entrepreneur hardly finds time to game. He prefers those that end early.WoW fans might never get a chance to hear Elon Musk talk about their favorite game.Also read: Elon Musk shares PUBG Mobile x Tesla collaboration official trailer on Twitter 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply